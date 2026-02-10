Share of flexi workers rose to 70% from 20% in five years: ISF report

The share of flexi workers in India’s total workforce rose to 70 per cent in 2025 from 20 per cent in 2020, while the share of permanent workers fell from 80 per cent to 30 per cent in the same period, according to a report by the India Staffing Federation (ISF) released on Tuesday.

This comes at a time when the government is striving to expand social security coverage for India’s workforce and promote formal employment.

In 2024, the share of flexi workers was 64 per cent, while the share of permanent workers was 36 per cent, according to ISF’s Flexi Employment Social Impact Report 2026.

A flexi worker works for a company under flexible arrangements — such as short-term contracts, part-time hours, project-based roles, or through an agency — without a permanent employment relationship. This also includes students working in part-time roles.

“Flexi staffing witnessed a 6 per cent rise in growth among other formats of employment. This implies the growing demand for flexi employment formats over preference for others,” the report said.

According to the report, 73 per cent of the flexi workforce in 2025 were men, while women made up 27 per cent. The share of men fell from 79 per cent in 2020, while that of women rose from 21 per cent in 2020. The study said 4 per cent of these workers were students.

There were 2.2 lakh first-time entrants in the flexi workforce in 2025, the report said.

Age distribution showed that 40 per cent of the flexi workforce belonged to the 25–30 age group in 2025, while 31 per cent were aged between 31 and 45 years.

The share of people aged 25–30 years fell from 45 per cent in 2020 after peaking at 51 per cent in 2023. Notably, the share of those aged 31–45 years jumped to 31 per cent from 24 per cent in 2024.

“High skills continued to drive the employment market for the flexi staffing workforce at 49 per cent. Low skills witnessed a considerable jump in demand in FY25, as the manufacturing and delivery industries opened more opportunities for first-time job market entrants in 2025,” the report said.