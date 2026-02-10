IndiGo raises crew buffer, pilot ratio as DGCA rest relaxations end today

IndiGo has strengthened its pilot availability and reserve planning over the past two months, a move that will help prevent major flight disruptions once temporary relaxations on pilot rest periods end on Tuesday, February 10.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the airline has increased its crew buffer from zero in December to around 3 per cent in February and has also raised its pilot-to-aircraft ratio. These steps come after a severe operational breakdown last year that forced large-scale cancellations and regulatory action.

IndiGo's December crisis

Last December, IndiGo cancelled more than 5,000 flights over a short period due to crew shortages linked to stricter pilot rest requirements. The crisis led the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to impose a record penalty of ?22.2 crore and initiate accountability measures against senior management.

To prevent further chaos, the DGCA granted IndiGo temporary exemptions on December 6, allowing it to operate beyond night-duty restrictions. These relaxations are scheduled to expire on February 10, bringing the airline back under the full FDTL framework.

Higher crew sets improve resilience

According to aviation ministry data, the expectation of stability is largely based on IndiGo’s updated rostering plans. These show a higher ratio of pilot crews to aircraft -- a key indicator of how well an airline can absorb disruptions, the news report said.

IndiGo is now planning operations with around seven crew sets per aircraft. The news report quoted an official as saying that the February roster shows about 7.2 crew sets per aircraft, compared with 7.1 in January, citing daily operations of around 1,862 flights and an average block time of just under four hours per trip.

ALSO READ: Domestic air traffic hits 166.9 million in 2025; IndiGo share dips in Dec A crew set refers to a complete pilot team, captains and first officers, assigned to operate an aircraft. In December, when the airline faced severe strain, it had fewer than six crew sets per aircraft. In addition, the airline has increased standby pilot levels to a minimum of 15 per cent and introduced a buffer to provide surplus capacity beyond scheduled requirements.

Hiring plans and attrition outlook

Government data shared in December showed IndiGo had 5,085 pilots and around 350 active aircraft. To bolster numbers further, the airline inducted 100 trainee first officers in January.

The news report quoted officials as saying that IndiGo plans to train about 20 pilots each month and roughly 75 first officers every alternate month over the next quarter. However, attrition remains a concern. Over the next six months, the airline expects 81 captains and 12 first officers to leave, with another 19 captains retiring over the next year.

January cancellations linked to weather, not crew

A review by the Ministry of Civil Aviation found that most flight cancellations in January were due to weather and airspace issues rather than pilot duty limitations.

Between January 15 and 31, IndiGo operated about 90 per cent of its scheduled flights, cancelling 284 services.

CCI orders antitrust probe against IndiGo

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a detailed investigation into IndiGo after finding initial evidence that the airline may have misused its dominant market position.

In an order issued last week, the watchdog said large-scale cancellations during early December appeared to have restricted the availability of air travel, especially during a period of high demand.

The CCI noted that by cancelling a substantial share of its scheduled capacity, IndiGo may have effectively withheld services from the market, creating artificial scarcity. Such conduct, the Commission said, could amount to a violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act.

Given IndiGo’s dominant position, the CCI said that passengers had limited alternatives, potentially leaving them locked into a situation with reduced choice and higher inconvenience.