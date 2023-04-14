close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

No freeze on disinvestment process of state-owned RINL: Steel Ministry

RINL's Vizag steel plant is the country's first shore-based plant where the company manufactures various special products

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vizag Steel Plant

Vizag Steel Plant

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 4:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

There is no freeze on the disinvestment process of RINL, the Steel Ministry clarified on Friday.

Clarifying some media reports regarding the hold on the disinvestment process of the state-owned steel maker, the ministry, in a statement, said that the disinvestment process of RINL is in progress.

"There is no freeze on the disinvestment process of RINL," the statement said.

However, efforts are being made by the company to improve the performance of RINL, it added.

Under the Ministry of Steel, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam owns and operates a steel plant with an annual capacity of about 7 million tonnes (MT) located at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

RINL's Vizag steel plant is the country's first shore-based plant where the company manufactures various special products.

Also Read

Protesters against VSP privatisation held during PM's visit to Vizag

Andhra Pradesh govt to start functioning from Vizag from April 2023

IMD issues alert in south coastal Andhra as cyclone 'Mandous' intensifies

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

Union cabinet meeting chaired by PM begins ahead of Budget presentation

Telecom, technology firms lock horns over 6GHz spectrum with 5G-like speed

AAI receives double concession fees from eight privatised airports in FY23

India Inc leans on InvITs to reduce debt, generate returns for investors

Alliance Air pilots on strike for second day, 70% served notices

To auction spectrum for space-based communications or not: Trai, DoT differ

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on January 27, 2021, gave its 'in-principle' approval for 100 per cent disinvestment of the government stake in RINL, also called Visakhapatnam Steel Plant or Vizag Steel, along with RINL's stake in its subsidiaries/joint ventures through strategic disinvestment by way of privatisation.

Topics : RINL | Vizag Steel | steel production | Steel growth | Steel productions | steel ministry

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon