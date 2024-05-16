Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Odisha FPOs tap global markets with first export of mangoes, vegetables

The market linkages created with export supply chains will boost farmer incomes and create sustainable business opportunities for the state's FPOs, he stated

Vegetables are displayed for sale at Panzer's delicatessen and grocery in London, Britain, March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant boost to farm exports from Odisha, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the state have marked their foray into the global markets with the first commercial shipment of fresh mangoes and vegetables.
This feat was made possible through a strategic collaboration between the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the state Directorate of Horticulture and Palladium which is the technical support unit for the 'Promotion and Stabilisation of Farmer Producer Organisations (PSFPO)' project.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On May 15, as much as 0.75 tonne of fresh vegetables were exported to Dubai from the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneshwar. This included 0.5 MT supplied by the Madanamohana Farmers Producer Cooperative Society Ltd, an FPO from Dhenkanal district, a statement said.
Besides, 1.22 tonne of premium Amrapali and Dussehri variety mangoes from the same FPO were shipped to Italy over the last couple of days, it said.
 
Farmers associated with these FPOs realised 20-30 per cent higher prices for their produce in the export markets as compared to domestic sales, it added.
Lauding the efforts, Sitakanata Mandal, APEDA's Regional Head, said, "We wanted to facilitate exports of fresh produce this season. Our partnership with Palladium made this possible as they identified and connected the FPOs with exporters."

"The work done by Palladium in linking Odisha's FPOs with global markets is praiseworthy," Mandal added.
Biswajit Behera, Associate Director of Palladium, said with over 800 FPOs, Odisha has immense potential to export fresh farm produce worldwide.
The market linkages created with export supply chains will boost farmer incomes and create sustainable business opportunities for the state's FPOs, he stated.
"We aim to provide more such global markets connected to FPOs in remote areas and help them adopt efficient quality control systems to scale up their operations," Behera said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha farm produce Indian mangoes Vegetables

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon