Over 75% of govt's target to form 10,000 FPOs reached in three years

Almost 75 per cent of the government's target to promote and form 10,000 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in the country have been reached till November 30, 2023.

The scheme was started in 2020.

According to a reply presented in Parliament in the just concluded winter session, as of November 30, 2023, under the scheme to promote 10,000 FPOs in the country, almost 7,597 FPOs have been registered in the country.

Of this, the maximum, around 1,150 (almost 15 per cent) of the FPOs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Madhya Pradesh (566), Maharashtra (521), Punjab (475), and Bihar (474).

The reply also quoted a study done by Nabard in 2020-21 and 2021-22 on FPOs, which showed that there is an 18.75 per cent to 31.75 per cent increase in farm productivity of the member farmers associated with an FPO, while the input cost was reduced on average in the range of Rs 50 to Rs 100 per bag of seed and fertiliser for them.

Meanwhile, under the scheme to promote 10,000 FPOs in the country, the Central government provides financial assistance of up to Rs 1.8 million per FPO for a period of three years.

In addition to this, provisions have been made for matching equity grant up to Rs 2,000 per farmer member of the FPO, with a limit of Rs 1.5 million per FPO.

That apart, a credit guarantee facility up to Rs two crore of project loan per FPO from eligible lending institutions to ensure institutional credit accessibility to FPOs is also available.

That apart, Rs 2.5 million is also given to a Cluster Based Cluster-Based Business Organisations (CBBOs) for hand holding each FPO over a period of five years.

In total, the government has earmarked Rs 6,865 crore for the scheme. FPO wise details of production and annual turnover are not captured under the said scheme.

Meanwhile, on the effectiveness of FPOs, the Nabard assessment study showed that collectivisation under FPOs did positively impact members, especially small and marginal farmers.

The study also said that primary producers through produce aggregation have enhanced their bargaining power.

Due to collectivisation, the NABARD study found that post-harvest losses were minimised, with increased shelf life through value addition and efficient management of the agricultural supply value chain.

The FPOs also helped in accessibility of storage facilities, enabling farmers to avoid distress sale of produce, thereby ensuring better price and increase in income.

“Post-FPO formation, the annual income growth per acre was observed to be in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 30,500 in absolute terms and 14 per cent-60 per cent in relative terms,” the Nabard study findings, as quoted in the Parliament reply, said.

The study also found that FPO membership of farmers translated into higher average price realisation for farmers in the states of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan.

“In Madhya Pradesh, the sampled farmers who had FPO membership registered an increase of 7.5 per cent in price realisation of produce in Kharif (2019) and 12.5 per cent in Rabi (2018) seasons. Similarly, in Kerala, the price realisation by FPO members increased by 45 per cent,” the Nabard study found.

That apart, it also said aggregation of produce and bulk transport of inputs and outputs reduces marketing cost, thus, enhancing net income of the producer, while activities like seed production, beekeeping, mushroom cultivation etc., with a higher margin than traditional business, has resulted in higher income.