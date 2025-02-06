Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Oil falls in choppy trade after Trump repeats pledge to boost US production

Oil falls in choppy trade after Trump repeats pledge to boost US production

Trump on Thursday repeated a pledge to boost US oil production in order to lower commodity prices, saying the country will produce more oil than anyone has ever seen before

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Oil prices have tumbled by about 10 per cent since January 15, five days before Donald Trump took over as US President. | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices fell in volatile trading on Thursday, as a pledge from US President Donald Trump to boost US production reignited oversupply concerns, while fresh sanctions on Iranian crude kept the losses in check.

Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $74.38 a barrel by 12:30 p.m. ET (1733 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 31 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $70.72.

Trump on Thursday repeated a pledge to boost US oil production in order to lower commodity prices, saying the country will produce more oil than anyone has ever seen before. 

Oil prices have tumbled by about 10 per cent since January 15, five days before Donald Trump took over as US President, with the marketed buffeted by rapidly changing tariff measures from the US against its major trading partners.

 

Prices had briefly recovered on Thursday after the US Treasury imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities in multiple jurisdictions for facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil to China.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Israel to turn Gaza strip over to US after fighting ends, says Trump

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath, US' Hegseth agree to work on 10-yr framework to boost defence ties

EAM S Jaishankar

'Not new, ongoing for years': S Jaishankar on US deporting 104 Indians

Javier Milei, Argentina President

Argentina's President Milei orders withdrawal from WHO, echoing Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump wants to displace Palestinians from Gaza temporarily, say officials

The move came after Trump earlier this week vowed to bring Iran's oil exports to zero, part of US efforts to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"The notice is out - if you're a refiner or shipper moving Iranian oil, any part of it, you're at risk of getting whacked by the Treasury," said Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn.

"Dealing with Iranian oil will be like Superman dealing with Kryptonite," he said.

Oil prices were also supported by a decision by Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco to raise its March crude prices sharply for buyers in Asia.

Prices of oil had plunged by more than 2 per cent on Wednesday as a large build in US crude and gasoline stockpiles signalled weaker demand, while investors also weighed up the implications of a new round of US-China trade tariffs, including duties on energy products.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stalin, tata power

Stalin inaugurates Tata Power arm's Tirunelveli solar cell and module unit

PremiumWorking hours

70, 90, 120 and counting: The evolving debate on ideal work hours

Real Estate

Experts differ on IBBI's move to permit flat possession during insolvency

Delhi pollution

Setting up CBG plants can reduce Delhi's pollution by 30%: Nomura study

PVR Cinemas

PVR INOX returns to profitability, banks on strong movie lineup in 2025

Topics : Donald Trump Crude Oil Price crude oil supply

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Trent Q3 resultsBharti Airtel Q3 resultsMarket TodayVirat Kohli Injury UpdateREC Q3 resultsGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon