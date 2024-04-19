Battleground 2024: In Bengal's tea belt, climate and politics boil over

Standing in the middle of a tea plantation in Dooars, Santosh Barman gazes at the sky, trying to figure out if rain clouds are gathering. Hundreds of tea gardens stretching from the plains of Dooars-Terai to the hills of Darjeeling are reeling from insufficient rains. A good splash or two for the parched gardens would be nothing short of manna from heaven.



Barman makes a living from supplying bigha or daily wage workers to tea gardens during the peak plucking months. In a good year, he provides 500-550 workers a day. This season, so far, he has struggled to get