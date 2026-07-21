Funding for operator-led startups nearly doubles in two years to 11%
Funding for startups founded by experienced business operators rose nearly 12 times between 2023 and 2025, while seed-stage investments increased 17.5 times
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
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While operator-led startups accounted for less than 1 per cent of all technology startups founded between 2023 and 2025, they attracted 11 per cent of the total funding raised in 2025, according to the second edition of The State of Operator-Led Startups, released by RTP Global in collaboration with market intelligence platform Tracxn.
Topics : startups in India Startups Indian startups fundings