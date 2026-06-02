Organised aesthetic clinics set to gain from tighter rules on Botox

India’s Rs 700 crore aesthetic injectables segment is bracing for a shake-up, with organised dermatology and skin clinic chains expecting tighter regulatory scrutiny of Botox, hyaluronic acid fillers and skin boosters to accelerate consumer migration towards medically supervised clinics.

The shift follows a clarification by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) that injectable products cannot be treated as ordinary cosmetics and must instead fall under stricter medical and drug-related oversight.

Industry executives told Business Standard that the move could formalise a rapidly expanding aesthetics market, where demand for facial rejuvenation, anti-ageing procedures and skin enhancement treatments has surged across urban India.

“Aesthetic procedures are becoming increasingly mainstream, driven by social media influence, rising disposable incomes and growing acceptance of preventive and appearance-enhancing non-surgical treatments among younger consumers,” a Delhi-based dermatologist said.

Estimated to be around US$ 81.9 million (approximately Rs 680 to 700 crore) in 2025, India’s aesthetic injectables market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 12 per cent to reach US$ 205.5 million by 2033, according to Grand View Research.

“India’s aesthetic injectables market is still relatively small compared to mature global markets, but it is growing rapidly,” said Rishi Agrawal, cofounder and CEO at Teamlease RegTech.

Medical experts, however, believe that CDSCO’s move does not ban injectable aesthetic procedures when performed by qualified dermatologists or plastic surgeons using approved products.

Instead, the change primarily targets unregulated operators, beauty parlours and informal wellness centres that had been administering injectable procedures outside proper medical oversight.

“Now you cannot market injectables under cosmetic products, but doctors in licensed clinics such as plastic surgeons or dermatologists can still inject Botox or fillers because these are approved under CDSCO norms,” said Anmol Chugh, associate director of the Plastics and Aesthetics Centre at Gurugram’s CK Birla Hospital.

Pressure on informal providers

Doctors add that the CDSCO intervention comes amid increasing concerns over aggressive social media marketing and the growing normalisation of injectable beauty procedures outside clinical environments.

“Treatments that once existed largely inside medical settings are now marketed almost like lifestyle services,” Agrawal said.

This has led to several “mom and pop stores” run by completely unqualified individuals and doctors with no dermatology training whatsoever, offering procedures including chemical peels, skin lightening therapies, and fillers.

“Short-term, even day-long certificate courses costing a few thousand to Rs 1-2 lakh from fake and non-credible institutions, have been the only credential standing between a patient’s face and a syringe,” said Geoffrey Vaz, dermatologist and founder of Maven Esthetics.

Amit Jain, dermatologist at Dr Jain’s Skin Care Clinic in Pune, added that the CDSCO’s move will affect these local skin clinics, which were providing aesthetic services through unethical marketing.

This, he said, can benefit organised clinic chains and certified dermatologists as consumers increasingly prioritise safety, traceability and qualified practitioners over low-cost procedures.

Industry players said many aesthetic businesses expanded during a period when market growth outpaced regulation, resulting in uneven compliance standards across clinics, suppliers and distributors.

According to doctors, injectable cosmetic products, including Botox, dermal fillers, glutathione drips and skin boosters, involve substances entering the body through injections and therefore carry medical risks if improperly administered.

Complications can include allergic reactions, infections, filler migration, vascular blockage, facial asymmetry, nerve damage and, in rare cases, blindness.

Industry observers added the clarification could bring greater scrutiny to products such as glutathione injections, skin-brightening therapies, vitamin drips, mesotherapy preparations and other injectable aesthetic treatments that have often been marketed through wellness clinics and beauty centres.

Enforcement challenges

Industry executives said the biggest challenge now will be enforcement across more than 35,000 skin clinics across the country, 90 per cent of which are unorganised and dominated by solo practitioners.

While organised clinics and qualified practitioners largely operate within existing medical frameworks, regulators will need to monitor a large number of standalone beauty clinics, salons and wellness centres offering injectable procedures across cities.

Clinics will now be expected to maintain stronger documentation around product sourcing, informed patient consent, prescribing physicians, batch traceability and practitioner qualifications.

“Anything that you inject cannot be classified as a cosmetic. It has to be treated as a drug-device-based medical procedure,” Chugh said.

The clarification is also expected to have implications for importers, distributors and marketers of aesthetic products, particularly around product registration, sourcing, traceability and promotional claims.

Industry participants felt compliance requirements could increase across the supply chain as regulators tighten oversight.

For importers, the biggest impact may be around product classification and regulatory approvals.

“If a product is injectable, regulators may increasingly expect it to be evaluated through the appropriate drug or medical regulatory pathway rather than being marketed under the cosmetics framework,” Agrawal said.

Similarly, smaller distributors, traders and parallel import networks operating with limited regulatory documentation or sourcing products through informal international channels may face increased enforcement risks.

“As a result, the regulation may affect businesses operating through e-commerce platforms, wellness and beauty product aggregators and social media-led sales models,” a Delhi-based dermatologist told Business Standard.

Demand to remain upbeat

The demand for injectable cosmetic procedures, however, is expected to stay upbeat. Doctors said younger consumers are increasingly opting for preventive aesthetic treatments in their twenties, while the core demand still comes from consumers aged between 30 and 50 years.

“The demand is increasing daily,” Chugh said, adding that both women and younger men are increasingly opting for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures.

Jain said growing awareness, rising affordability and increasing acceptance of cosmetic dermatology are likely to continue driving demand across India despite tighter regulation.

Doctors and industry executives also pointed to a growing overlap between rapid weight-loss therapies such as glucagon-like peptides (GLP-1s) and demand for facial rejuvenation treatments.

Rapid weight loss can lead to facial hollowing and skin laxity, increasing demand for fillers, collagen-stimulating procedures and skin-tightening therapies.

Several dermatologists said the phenomenon, often referred to internationally as ‘Ozempic face’, has contributed to higher demand for facial volume restoration procedures among some patients experiencing significant weight loss.

“Patients on GLP-1 drugs who lose 12 to 15 kilograms of weight in a comparatively shorter period are presenting with a very specific and challenging aesthetic picture. These include hollowed temples, deflated cheeks, deepened nasolabial folds, periorbital volume loss and skin that has lost its structural scaffolding faster than it can adapt,” said Vaz.

He added that social media trends and rapid adoption of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are together reshaping aesthetic medicine demand patterns globally and in India, with such treatment being pursued aggressively and many times by unqualified centres without any pre-treatment counselling on aesthetic consequences.

“This has consequently led to an increase in demand for collagen-stimulating treatments, facial rejuvenation, fillers, biostimulatory injectables, and skin-tightening procedures,” he added.

Industry executives add that the CDSCO clarification may initially increase compliance costs and disrupt informal operators, but could ultimately strengthen consumer trust and accelerate the formalisation of India’s aesthetic medicine market.

Debraj Shome, director and co-founder of The Esthetic Clinics (TEC), said the clarification comes at a critical stage in India’s healthcare and wellness evolution as the country’s beauty, wellness and aesthetics industry continues to expand rapidly.

“As markets mature, regulation naturally becomes more sophisticated,” Shome said. “Strong but practical regulation can help the sector grow sustainably by improving consumer confidence and encouraging responsible businesses.”

Agrawal added that the aesthetics industry has operated in a regulatory grey zone for years, with CDSCO essentially saying that this middle ground cannot remain undefined forever.