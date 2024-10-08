Over 900 startups likely to participate in IMC's flagship programme Aspire

Business Standard
India Mobile Congress 2024 is scheduled to take place from 15th-18th October 2024 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

IMC 2024 will also feature successful unicorn founders sharing their personal narratives. | File Photo: Reuters

More than 900 startups are expected to participate in the India Mobile Congress (IMC) flagship programme Aspire.

"For the upcoming edition of Aspire, IMC has partnered with Telecom Centres of Excellence India (TCOE), Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) and TiE Delhi-NCR, with over 900 startups expected to showcase and take part in engaging discussions on categories, including 5G use cases, AI, deep tech, electronics, enterprise, green tech, industry 4.0, security, semiconductors, smart mobility, sustainability and telecommunications equipment," a statement said.

Along with keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside conversations with company founders, IMC 2024 will also feature successful unicorn founders sharing their personal narratives, business lessons learned, and advice.

 

India Mobile Congress 2024, co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), is scheduled to take place from 15th-18th October 2024 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

