Home / Industry / News / Madhya Pradesh gets ₹12,508 cr investment proposals in textile sector

Madhya Pradesh gets ₹12,508 cr investment proposals in textile sector

Fifteen companies have proposed investments worth Rs 12,508 crore in Madhya Pradesh's textile sector, expected to generate 18,000 jobs, with key projects at the PM MITRA Park in Dhar

TEXTILE, INDUSTRIES

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, present at the event, said the PM MITRA Park in Dhar will give India a new identity in the global textile market and become the country’s largest integrated textile hub. | Photo: Shiva Rajora

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

At an interactive session held in New Delhi to attract investment in Madhya Pradesh’s textile sector, 15 companies proposed investments totalling Rs 12,508 crore. These are expected to generate over 18,000 jobs. The companies expressed interest in investing in the PM MITRA Park being developed in Dhar district.
 
Among the interested companies, Trident proposed Rs 4,500 crore, A B Cotspin Industries Rs 1,300 crore, Arvind Mills Rs 1,024 crore, Sanathan Textiles Rs 1,000 crore, BSL members Rs 1,000 crore, Best Corporation Tirupur Rs 832 crore, Sharmanji Yarns Rs 800 crore, RSVPM (LNJ Bhilwara) Rs 700 crore and R R Jain Industries Rs 550 crore. Several other companies also showed interest.
   
During the session, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held direct discussions with industry leaders from the textile and garment sectors. Participants included Rajendra Gupta, chairman of Trident Group; Neeraj Jain, joint managing director of Vardhman Group; Ajay Dattani, joint managing director of Sanathan Textiles; Ashu Jain, managing director of Sharmanji Yarns; Rajeev Gupta, joint managing director of LNJ Bhilwara Group; and Anil Jain, managing director of Jain Cord Industries, along with representatives of various textile organisations.
 
Yadav said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, India’s first PM MITRA Park is being established in Dhar. He emphasised that the state government is adopting the Prime Minister’s 5F vision: “Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign.”
 
Highlighting Madhya Pradesh as an investment destination, he said: “The state is centrally located in India and offers multiple advantages to investors. The Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor passes through Madhya Pradesh. The state has eight airports and an extensive rail network connecting it to all major cities.”

He assured investors that land, electricity, water, approach roads, connectivity, and affordable skilled labour would be provided wherever they choose to set up industries. He added that Madhya Pradesh is perhaps the only state in India where industrial strikes are virtually non-existent.
 
Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, present at the event, said the PM MITRA Park in Dhar will give India a new identity in the global textile market and become the country’s largest integrated textile hub. He noted that India faces an opportunity in the global textile market worth about $800 billion and that the Centre is taking all possible steps to seize it.
 
Singh further said the government has taken concrete measures such as reducing import duties on cotton, advancing authorisation schemes, promoting the MSME sector and implementing policy reforms based on industry feedback. He emphasised that the government is working to boost exports, open new markets and enhance global competitiveness for Indian industries.
 

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Textile sector Textile & apparel exports

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

