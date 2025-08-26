Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jakson Engineers to invest ₹8,000 cr to set up 6 GW solar mfg plant in MP

Jakson Engineers to invest ₹8,000 cr to set up 6 GW solar mfg plant in MP

Commencing site activities within 15 days, the company will commission manufacturing capacity of 3 GW of solar modules and 3 GW of solar cells in Phase I, with an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore

Jakson

The first modules from the plant are expected to roll out by May 2026, followed by cells in September 2026 | Photo: X@JaksonGroup

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jakson Engineers on Tuesday said it will invest over Rs 8,000 crore for setting up a 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh.

This is the largest solar manufacturing investment in the state, the company said in a statement.

The company, part of energy and infrastructure solutions conglomerate Jakson Group, is investing over Rs 8,000 crore to establish a 6 GW integrated solar module, cell & wafer plant at Maksi Phase II in Madhya Pradesh, the statement said.

The mega project will be developed in two phases across a 110-acre site, allocated to the company recently.

Commencing site activities within 15 days, the company will commission manufacturing capacity of 3 GW of solar modules and 3 GW of solar cells in Phase I, with an investment of around Rs 2,000 crore.

 

Also Read

reit

Reit penetration in office market can reach 25-30% by 2030: Colliers India

Bombay High Court

LIVE news: SC collegium recommends Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as Bombay HC chief justice

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r with ANC, 3D audio support launched: Price, features

Sanjiv Puri

ITC chief hails PM's reform vision, says GST overhaul to spur growth

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Tariffs worries drag Sensex 580 pts; Nifty below 24,800; Vodafone Idea down 9%

Phase II will include establishment of a 6 GW solar wafer plant along with an additional 3 GW modules and cells each, at an investment of over Rs 6,000 crore.

The first modules from the plant are expected to roll out by May 2026, followed by cells in September 2026.

"This is a momentous occasion for our company and a major leap forward for India's renewable energy sector," Sundeep Gupta, Vice Chairman of Jakson Group, said.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the plant, Gagan Chanana, Joint Managing Director & CEO of Jakson Solar Modules and Cells, said, "Our fully integrated facility and unique 'four-in-one' business model as a manufacturer, developer, EPC, and O&M provider aims to contribute to meeting India's energy needs and help position the country as a global solar leader. This allows us to ensure quality, cut costs, and rapidly deploy new technology, boosting our energy security and self-reliance."  Madhya Pradesh was selected for this landmark project due to its strategic central location, robust infrastructure, investor-friendly ecosystem, and progressive renewable energy policies.

The plant will create a positive socio-economic impact in the region by generating over 1,000 jobs during the construction phase and employing around 1,400 people once operational.

Established in 1947, Jakson Group has evolved from specialising in diesel generator manufacturing to becoming a multi-faceted energy solutions provider. The company's prowess encompasses distributed energy, solar power, eco-friendly energy sources, and alternative fuels, among others.

The company has an extensive presence throughout India with six manufacturing facilities, over 30 sales offices, 12 international offices and a wide network of channel partners and dealers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Grasim Industries

Grasim nears ₹2 trn valuation on paints, cement, and digital bets: Birla

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric secures PLI certification for Gen 3 scooter portfolio

Suzuki Motor

Suzuki to invest ₹70,000 crore in India in next 5-6 yrs: Toshihiro Suzuki

Mayoori Kango

'Ghar se nikalte hi' fame Mayoori Kango joins Publicis Global Delivery

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

IPO-bound PhysicsWallah's revenue grows by 53% in FY25, losses narrow

Topics : Jakson group Madhya Pradesh solar market solar power projects solar plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon