Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sahara India regional manager arrested in Madhya Pradesh deposit fraud case

Sahara India regional manager arrested in Madhya Pradesh deposit fraud case

Based on the complaint, the Kotwali police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating), and the Madhya Pradesh Protection of Depositors' Interest Act, it added

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

Acting on inputs, the team arrested Singh from MP Nagar in Bhopal. He was produced before a court, which sent him to police remand for further interrogation, officials added. (Representative photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Sehore
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sahara India's regional manager for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh was arrested on Sunday from Bhopal in connection with an alleged cheating case registered in MP's Sehore district, an official said.

According to a police statement, one Rajaram Rathore had filed a complaint in January 2023 against the company's MP-CG regional manager Shivaji Singh, their Sehore branch manager S K Magarde, cashier Yogendra Chaudhary and another employee for allegedly duping him over his deposits.

Based on the complaint, the Kotwali police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating), and the Madhya Pradesh Protection of Depositors' Interest Act, it added.

 

Considering the seriousness of the case, Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla directed City Superintendent of Police Abhinandana Sharma and Kotwali police station in-charge inspector Ravindra Yadav to form a team to trace the accused, the statement said.

Acting on inputs, the team arrested Singh from MP Nagar in Bhopal. He was produced before a court, which sent him to police remand for further interrogation, officials added.

Singh, originally from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, currently resides in Awadhpuri Colony, Bhopal, the press statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

dream 11

Dream11 parent testing DreamSuite app to expand into financial services

BMW Industries

BMW invests ₹803 cr to boost high-end steel product offerings: MD

NCLT, NCLAT

NCLAT rejects plea, clears Nuvoco Vistas ₹1,800 crore bid for Vadraj cement

Coca Cola

Coca-Cola considers sale of Costa Coffee in strategic business review

Dream11, BCCI

Dream11 steps back as Team India's lead sponsor after new gaming bill

Topics : Sahara India Arrested Madhya Pradesh Chhatisgarh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon