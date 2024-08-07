Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pan masala makers to pay fine from Oct if machines unregistered with taxmen

Move to overhaul registration, record-keeping, and monthly filing of such businesses was aimed at improving Goods and Service Tax (GST) compliance for manufacturers of pan masala and tobacco products

Pan Masala, Gutkha

procedure was to be applicable for manufacturers of pan-masala, unmanufactured tobacco with or without brand name, 'Hookah' or 'gudaku' tobacco, smoking mixtures for pipes and cigarettes, and others (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has notified October 1 as the date for implementation of the penalty provision for manufacturers of pan masala and similar tobacco products, if they fail to register their packing machinery with GST authorities.
The GST Network had earlier in May and June notified two forms GST SRM-I and II for registering machines used by such manufacturers and to report inputs procured and corresponding outputs with tax authorities.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on August 6 notified October 1, 2024, as the date for levy of up to Rs 100,000 penalty for failure to register their packing machines with GST authorities.
In January, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had announced the introduction of a new registration and monthly return filing procedure to improve GST compliance for manufacturers of pan masala and tobacco products effective April 1.
The date was later extended till May 15.
The move to overhaul the registration, record-keeping, and monthly filing of such businesses was aimed at improving Goods and Service Tax (GST) compliance for manufacturers of pan masala and tobacco products.

More From This Section

Microsoft regains top spot as best employer to work for in India: Randstad

Consultation paper on spectrum allocation for satcom soon: Trai Chairman

Indian steel prices plunge to lowest level in over three years: BigMint

India a key lifestyle hub for global brands; 90% of top 50 active: Report

Residential sales in top cities expected to witness double-digit growth

Via the Finance Bill 2024 in February, the GST law was amended to say that manufacturers of pan masala, gutkha and similar tobacco products will have to pay a penalty of up to Rs 100,000, if they fail to register their packing machinery with GST authorities with effect from April 1.
The procedure was to be applicable for manufacturers of pan-masala, unmanufactured tobacco (without lime tube) with or without brand name, 'Hookah' or 'gudaku' tobacco, smoking mixtures for pipes and cigarettes, chewing tobacco (without lime tube), filter khaini, jarda scented tobacco, snuff and branded or unbranded 'Gutkha', etc.
The manufacturers of such tobacco products are required to furnish the details of packing machines being used for filling and packing of packages in Form GST SRM-I, electronically within 30 days of the notification coming into effect i.e., April 1, 2024.
The input and output statement GST SRM-II needs to be filed by the 10th of the succeeding month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Who is Asif Merchant: Pak national charged with US assassination plots

LIVE: Godrej Consumer's net profit for Q1FY25 increases 41% to Rs 451 crore

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: GER def IND in Women's TT Q/F; Wrestler Antim eliminated

Parliament LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs walk out after minister's statement on Phogat's disqualification

Mpox outbreak in many African countries: Know symptoms, treatment and more

Topics : Goods and Services Tax Tobacco products GST on Pan masala Taxation Laws taxation schemes GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon