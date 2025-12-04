Patanjali to set up ₹118 cr wellness hub under Andhra's tourism plan

Giving wings to Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious roadmap to develop health and spiritual tourism circuits along the state’s 974-kilometre coastline, yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Group is set to establish the first private project under the plan at an investment of Rs 118 crore at Yendada — a designated tourism zone in the Visakhapatnam Urban Region.

What is Patanjali planning to build at Yendada?

According to an official source, the company has already received approval under the state’s Tourism Land Allotment Policy 2024–29 to develop a holistic hospital and naturopathy centre. This will be one of the first such hubs by