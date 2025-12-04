Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Patanjali to set up ₹118 cr wellness hub under Andhra's tourism plan

Patanjali Group will invest ₹118 crore to establish a holistic wellness hub at Yendada in Visakhapatnam, becoming the first private project under AP's new health and spiritual tourism circuit strategy

The Patanjali project is designed as a centre of excellence for ayurveda, yoga, panchakarma, acupressure and naturopathy. (Photo Shutterstock)

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Giving wings to Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious roadmap to develop health and spiritual tourism circuits along the state’s 974-kilometre coastline, yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Group is set to establish the first private project under the plan at an investment of Rs 118 crore at Yendada — a designated tourism zone in the Visakhapatnam Urban Region.
 
What is Patanjali planning to build at Yendada?
 
According to an official source, the company has already received approval under the state’s Tourism Land Allotment Policy 2024–29 to develop a holistic hospital and naturopathy centre. This will be one of the first such hubs by
