Payments industry adopts AI-led interfaces, LLMs to reshape transactions
Fintechs, NPCI are deepening AI integration across India's payments stack, from agentic interfaces and conversational payments to domain-specific LLMs designed to streamline disputes and transactions
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
India’s payments ecosystem is entering a phase of deeper integration with artificial intelligence (AI) systems as players integrate with agentic interfaces and partner with global AI software firms to process transactions.