Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Oilfields amendment Bill introduced in Parl, to replace existing laws

Calls for delinking petroleum operations from mining, renewable projects at oilfields

oil, oilfield, exploration, prices, petrol, crude oil, drill, natural gas, production, ongc, vedanta, cairn

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Monday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha to delink petroleum operations from mining, clarify the granting and extension of petroleum leases, and create a new dispute resolution mechanism for the exploration and production sector.

The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, will replace existing laws dating from 1948, which were last amended in 1969. It brings in the concept of ‘petroleum lease’, legally separate from a mining lease. Considering how petroleum extraction will not be considered a mining activity, the proposed Bill will necessitate the creation of a separate category for the appraisal of oil and gas projects for environmental clearances, people in the know said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Preparing and clearing Environment Impact Assessment for oil and gas projects is a lengthy endeavour, and often critical projects are stuck because of it. The Bill aims to reduce the complexities in the process without compromising on environmental safeguards. The subsequent rules under the Bill, to be framed by the government, are expected to clarify the issue,” a petroleum ministry official said.

The new Bill also attempts to promote ease of doing business in the exploration space, especially by batting for a larger set of hydrocarbons. Case in point, the Bill introduces the term ‘Mineral Oils’ in place of ‘Oils’, and brings a wide range of mineral oils, including shale oil, gas hydrates, and coal bed methane, under its ambit. The aim is to attract investment in the sector to infuse necessary capital and technology, officials said.

With regards to disputes arising out of petroleum leases or any authorisation granted by the Centre for working of an oilfield, the Bill proposes the government can bring in “alternative dispute resolution methods under any law for the time being in force, in a place within India or outside India”.

On a related note, it calls for granting of petroleum leases on stable terms. In line with the government’s wider push towards decriminalising violations under various business rules, the bill introduces penalties in place of criminal sanctions, calls for adjudication by an adjudicating authority, and appeals against the order of the adjudicating authority.

Green push
 

More From This Section

GCC leasing in top 6 cities up 8% in first six months of 2024: CBRE

Indian SaaS sector likely to reach a market size of $50 billion by 2030

Data centres turn to renewable energy sources as power demand surges

Cargo traffic at major ports grows 5.92% to 70.08 mn tonnes in Jul: IPA

Tyre prices set to increase again in Q2 as raw material costs soar

It calls for reporting of carbon and greenhouse gas emissions from mineral oil operations and facilitating comprehensive energy projects at oilfields, including renewables such as solar, wind, and others. Towards decarbonising efforts, it has also expanded newer technologies, such as green hydrogen and carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS).

The proposed Bill aims to promote and facilitate the adoption of measures for reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonising operations including but not limited to the use of oilfields for other purposes, such as the production of hydrogen, CCUS, or coal gasification.


The Bill also proposes to promote adequate opportunities for risk mitigation, ensures stability in petroleum exploration, and addresses energy transition issues including next-generation cleaner fuels, the government said.


CHANGES IN THE OFFING

Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024, bats for new ‘petroleum leases’ to be granted on stable terms

Reporting of carbon emissions, facilitation of solar, wind projects at oilfields

Expands ambit of law to wider range of mineral oils, such as shale oil, gas hydrates

Introduces alternative dispute resolution methods

Also Read

Oil prices decline for third day as US crude production, inventories swell

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: Wrestler Nisha Dahiya suffers heartbreak

Blackstone may own majority stake in Aster-Quality Care merged entity

Bangladesh unrest: Cabinet Committee on Security meets to assess situation

Niti Aayog working to deepen corporate bond markets, says annual report

Topics : oilfield Petroleum sector Mining

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon