Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Labour ministry to move Cabinet note on ELI schemes, says Mandaviya

Labour ministry to move Cabinet note on ELI schemes, says Mandaviya

The ELI Scheme aims to create over 2 crore jobs in the country in a period of 2 years which will significantly contribute to increasing employment opportunities and enhancing livelihood

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Labour Mansukh Mandaviya | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the ministry will move a Cabinet note on the employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme announced in the Union Budget 2024-25 in July.
The minister emphasised upon the importance of a robust mechanism to ensure that the benefits of the ELI Scheme reach the true beneficiaries.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The ministry is finalising a Cabinet note on ELI scheme and it will be soon placed before the Cabinet for approval," he told reporters here.
The ELI Scheme aims to create over 20 mn jobs in the country in a period of 2 years. This will significantly contribute to increasing employment opportunities and enhancing livelihood.
 
Three schemes for 'Employment Linked Incentive' were announced in Union Budget 2024-25 as part of the Prime Minister's package of five schemes and initiatives to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 410 mn youth over a 5-year period with a central outlay of Rs. 2 trillion.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in the Union Budget that the government will launch three employment-linked schemes based on enrolment in Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Tripled budget led to record medals at Asiad, Para Games: Sports minister

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Gig workers to be soon registered on e-shram portal: Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Develop mechanism to notify members on deductions: Mandaviya directs EPFO

Dhyan Chand

Mandaviya, Zafar Iqbal pay tribute to Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Work dedicatedly to make India developed nation by 2047: Mandaviya to youth

Topics : Mansukh Lal Mandaviya Labour Ministry Cabinet Employment in India Employment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon