Kolte-Patil Developers announces 6 MMR projects worth ₹6,000 crore GDV

Blackstone-backed Kolte-Patil Developers has added six society redevelopment projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with a combined estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹6,000 crore, to its portfolio.

The business development represents the Pune-based real estate developer’s largest annual addition in MMR to date. The company said the move reaffirmed MMR as its priority market.

The projects are located in Santacruz West, with an estimated GDV of ₹1,930 crore; Andheri West, ₹1,420 crore; Oshiwara, ₹800 crore; Versova, ₹750 crore; Ghatkopar East, ₹600 crore; and Vashi, ₹500 crore.

The additions expand Kolte-Patil’s presence across Mumbai’s western and central suburbs and Navi Mumbai.

“The company will continue to evaluate opportunities across various development models to drive its growth objectives and will be guided by the characteristics, demand profile and value potential of each micro-market,” Kolte-Patil said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The six projects are expected to be launched over the next six to 12 months, subject to the requisite approvals.

Rajesh Patil, managing director of Kolte-Patil Developers, said: “We are entering a new phase of accelerated growth in MMR. With a combined estimated GDV of approximately ₹6,000 crore, these six projects significantly strengthen our development pipeline and reinforce our commitment to build a scaled, high-quality presence in the region.”

Patil further said: “Following our strategic partnership with Blackstone, our focus is on scaling the business through larger project opportunities and a calibrated mix of formats across residential segments, with a sharper emphasis on value-accretive growth. We expect all six projects to be launched over the next six to 12 months, subject to requisite approvals.”

Earlier, the company reported sales of ₹617 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), flat year-on-year.

Kolte-Patil’s average realisations in Q1FY27 improved 29 per cent year-on-year to ₹9,442 per square foot. Collections during the same period stood at ₹715 crore, up 30 per cent year-on-year.