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Home / Economy / News / Coal dispatch grows 17% in July as India's production rises 7.5% 69.75 MT

Coal dispatch grows 17% in July as India's production rises 7.5% 69.75 MT

India's coal production grew to 69.75 MT in July 2026 from 64.88 MT a year earlier, while coal dispatch rose to 86.33 MT during the month

Coal, Coal India

Cumulative coal dispatch by CIL between April 2026 and July 2026 also registered a growth of 6.81 per cent in the current financial year 2026-27 compared to the same period last year | Image: Bloomberg

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

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India’s coal production grew 7.51 per cent to 69.75 million tonnes (MT) in July 2026, against 64.88 MT produced in July 2025. Coal dispatch grew 17 per cent to 86.33 MT during the month compared to 73.57 MT dispatched in July last year.
 
"The growth in coal production and dispatch underscores the Ministry of Coal's sustained commitment and efforts to ensuring consistent supply and operational stability across the sector," the coal ministry said in a statement today.
 
The country's cumulative coal production for the April-July 2026 period stood at 302.24 MT, while cumulative coal dispatch reached 354.70 MT, registering a growth of 5.87 per cent over the same period last financial year.
 
 
State-owned miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) contributed 50.35 MT to July’s production figures, marking 8.42 per cent growth over July 2025. CIL dispatched 63.67 MT of coal in July 2026, with a growth of 17.43 per cent over coal dispatched in the same month last year.
 
Cumulative coal dispatch by CIL between April 2026 and July 2026 also registered a growth of 6.81 per cent in the current financial year 2026-27 compared to the same period last year. 
 

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Topics : Coal production coal industry Coal demand

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First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 3:26 PM IST