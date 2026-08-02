Coal dispatch grows 17% in July as India's production rises 7.5% 69.75 MT

India’s coal production grew 7.51 per cent to 69.75 million tonnes (MT) in July 2026, against 64.88 MT produced in July 2025. Coal dispatch grew 17 per cent to 86.33 MT during the month compared to 73.57 MT dispatched in July last year.

"The growth in coal production and dispatch underscores the Ministry of Coal's sustained commitment and efforts to ensuring consistent supply and operational stability across the sector," the coal ministry said in a statement today.

The country's cumulative coal production for the April-July 2026 period stood at 302.24 MT, while cumulative coal dispatch reached 354.70 MT, registering a growth of 5.87 per cent over the same period last financial year.