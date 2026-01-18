Sunday, January 18, 2026 | 06:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Power discoms recorded ₹2,701 crore profit in FY25, says Ministry

India's power distribution companies reported a consolidated profit in FY25 after years of losses, driven by lower AT&C losses, tariff reforms and improved payment discipline

Nandini Keshari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

India’s power distribution companies (discoms), including state-owned utilities and power departments, collectively recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,701 crore in the last financial year (FY25), marking a significant turnaround for the sector, the power ministry said on Saturday.
 
The discoms had reported a loss of ₹25,553 crore in FY24 and a loss of ₹67,962 crore a decade earlier in FY14.
 
“This marks a new chapter for the distribution sector and is the result of several steps that have been taken to redress long-standing concerns,” Power Minister Manohar Lal said, adding that the government remains committed to sustained power sector reforms.
   
According to the ministry, aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses declined sharply from 22.62 per cent in FY14 to 15.04 per cent in FY25. During the same period, the gap between the average cost of supply and average revenue realised narrowed significantly from ₹0.78 per unit to ₹0.06 per unit.
 
The ministry said reforms such as the Electricity (Late Payment Surcharge) Rules have led to a 96 per cent reduction in outstanding dues to generating companies, from ₹1.40 trillion in 2022 to ₹4,927 crore by January 2026. Distribution utilities’ payment cycles have also improved, declining from 178 days in FY21 to 113 days in FY25.
 
It added that key initiatives driving the turnaround include the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), aimed at improving financial viability through infrastructure modernisation and accelerated smart metering, as well as additional prudential norms linking access to finance for power utilities to performance benchmarks.
 
Other measures cited by the ministry include amendments to the Electricity Rules to enforce timely cost adjustments, prudent tariff structures and transparent subsidy accounting to ensure full cost recovery. The Electricity Distribution (Accounts and Additional Disclosure) Rules, 2025, have also been introduced to bring in uniform accounting standards and enhance transparency across distribution utilities, the ministry said.
 

Topics : Power discoms power Power ministry

First Published: Jan 18 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

