Producers concerned about India's import curbs on met coke: JSW Steel CEO

Producers concerned about India's import curbs on met coke: JSW Steel CEO

In June, the government extended the curbs, introducing country-specific quotas and capping overseas purchases at 1.4 million tons between July 1 and December 31

Jayant Acharya, JSW Steel

The country's largest steelmaker in now sourcing coking coal mainly from Australia, the US and Mozambique, Acharya added | Photo: Company

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's import curbs on metallurgical coke, a key steelmaking fuel, have become a concern for many producers, Jayant Acharya, Indian steelmaker JSW Steel's chief executive, said on Tuesday.

The country's largest steelmaker in now sourcing coking coal mainly from Australia, the US and Mozambique, Acharya added.

Indian steel mills met only about half of their metallurgical coke needs from domestic suppliers in the first half of 2025, highlighting shortages and amplifying calls to ease import restrictions, Reuters reported last month.

The world's second-largest crude steel producer imposed the import curbs in January to support the domestic metallurgical coke industry.

In June, the government extended the curbs, introducing country-specific quotas and capping overseas purchases at 1.4 million tons between July 1 and December 31.

 

Indian steel producers have urged the government to sharply raise import quotas, seeking nearly a sevenfold increase, to address the crunch, Reuters reported earlier.

In August, executives of JSW Steel also appealed to government officials to raise the company's allocation, citing operational challenges at two of its units in the southern state of Karnataka and the central state of Chhattisgarh, Reuters reported citing sources.

Imports of low-ash metallurgical coke have more than doubled over the past four years, with major suppliers including China, Japan, Indonesia, Poland and Switzerland.

Earlier this year, India's trade minister Piyush Goyal encouraged steelmakers to source met coke locally.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

