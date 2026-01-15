Proptech firms see sustained investor interest amid deeper adoption

As per Anarock, India’s proptech landscape is growing at a strong 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR). It is poised to grow to $16 billion by 2030 from $6 billion in 2023. From digital broking and construction management to rental payments, post-sale engagement and data-led advisory, proptech is increasingly turning into a core function.

Real estate consultancy Anarock highlighted that technology is no longer a peripheral support function; it is now central to engines such as broking technologies and operations.

Aayush Puri, head, Anarock Channel Partners and ANACITY International, said, “Proptech is a game-changer in India and across the globe. The Indian real estate consulting industry was previously fragmented and unorganised, and that is changing rapidly.”

Puri added that these tools are helping reduce transaction friction, improve transparency, and build investor trust in areas where Indian real estate had long lagged global peers.

The shift has been structural. “Technology will not replace brokers. It will turn them into tech-enabled advisers,” Puri said. The same view is echoed by proptech founders across segments, though strategies range from capital-light and profitability-first models to selective fundraising.

Bengaluru-based digital construction firm Powerplay has raised about $15 million so far. Iesh Dixit, co-founder and chief executive, said the firm is pushing towards cash-flow positivity by 2026, driven by deeper adoption.

Powerplay is focused on applying artificial intelligence (AI) to automate reporting, detect early risk signals, and identify patterns across projects. Going ahead, the company is targeting about $50 million in annualised revenue by FY29, with gross margins of up to 80 per cent.

For rental-tech platforms such as RentenPe, partnerships are a way to embed themselves within the broader financial ecosystem. Co-founder and chief executive Sarika Shetty said collaborations with society management platforms, gated community apps, insurers, credit bureaus and lenders are central to its strategy.

RentenPe, which has raised about $2 million, further plans to raise about $7 million in Series A funding to strengthen its domestic footprint and data and compliance backbone. By FY27, the company is targeting Rs 50 crore in annual revenue, driven largely by landlord subscriptions and rent-linked financial products.

Gurugram-headquartered Square Yards, which has raised about $245 million to date, is now funding growth entirely through internal accruals. “Proptech is a hybrid of digital intelligence and physical execution,” said Kanika Gupta Shori, founder and chief operating officer of Square Yards. While consumers increasingly shortlist properties online, transactions still close offline, making distribution strength as important as technology.

Square Yards, which clocked EBITDA-positive performance in FY25, is evaluating an initial public offering in the near to medium term. Revenues have grown from Rs 382 crore in FY22 to about Rs 2,000 crore in FY26, with growth expected to surpass industry performance.

Reloy, which focuses on post-sale engagement and customer management for developers, is betting on rising customer acquisition costs to drive adoption. “Developers are realising that value creation does not end at the point of sale,” said Akhil Saraf, founder and chief executive.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Reloy has raised Rs 13.2 crore so far and is targeting Rs 200 crore in annual revenue by FY29, driven by enterprise adoption and recurring engagement-led revenue. “India’s real estate industry was one of the last to adopt technology. Now, it is finally catching up, and proptech is at the heart of that transformation,” Anarock’s Puri said.