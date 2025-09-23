Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Public-sector banks turn down nearly four in 10 rooftop solar applications

Public-sector banks turn down nearly four in 10 rooftop solar applications

Over 3 lakh applications rejected under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana; 1.6 million rooftop solar installations completed so far, with CIBIL score cited as key filter

According to the official government portal, 1.6 million installations have been made under the programme from 6.1 million applications received.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Public-sector banks (PSBs) have rejected 305,667 applications under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana out of a total of 803,515 applications received since its launch in February 2024 until August 2025, translating into a rejection rate of 38.03 per cent, according to a senior government official. 
The scheme, launched in February 2024 with a total outlay of ₹75,021 crore to support rooftop solar installations and provide up to 300 units of free electricity, has so far seen PSBs sanction ₹8,417.5 crore, with a total of 447,736 applications sanctioned. Apart from PSBs, private banks, regional rural banks, and non-banking financial
