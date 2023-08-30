PV production up as chip shortages ease out, wait period for models reduce

Production of passenger vehicles (PVs) has been improving month-on-month, indicating an easing of the semiconductor chip supply situation. Industry insiders point out that with the increased production, the wait periods of several high-demand cars have come down now.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data shows that between April to July this year, overall PV production has increased by 7.6 per cent year-on-year. Compared to the previous month, there has been an 18.5 per cent increase in production to 393,094 units in July. Compared to April levels (316,122 units), there has been a 24.3 per cent jump in PV production in July.

Companies like Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) and Volkswagen India have seen significant increases in production between April to July – 33 per cent and 108 per cent, respectively.

Speaking to Business Standard, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing & sales, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), said that the semiconductor chip shortage is definitely easing out, and the improvement in production is a result of that. "We lost around 28,000 units of production during the first quarter of this financial year, but now things are easing out, and this would definitely reduce the wait period for in-demand cars," Srivastava said. He added that for the Ertiga they have around 95,000 open bookings, and the waiting period has already come down to around 5-6 months or so now, and similarly for the Brezza, it is around 2-3 months now.

Car wait periods for popular models had inched up to more than one year for some popular models of M&M, etc. An M&M dealer said that now the XUV700, which had a wait period of more than one year, has come down to 5-6 months. "Automakers are dispatching cars much faster than before, and M&M is adding capacity. So, we are getting to make deliveries faster," the dealer said, indicating retail sales picking up.

As such, retail sales are expected to pick up during the festive season – and already it has had a good start with Onam in the South, which saw a 25 per cent growth year-on-year.

Inventory with dealers at an industry level is around 300,000 units. Barring the Shradh period, sales during this festive season are expected to be high.

Srivastava said that this August is likely to be the highest-ever month, beating 355,400 units in September 2022 (the highest-ever monthly sales). "Between April to August, 1.7 million PVs have sold (wholesales), indicating a good year," he added.

MSIL has 335,000 units of open bookings, and it typically retails 150,000 units every month. So, liquidation of the open bookings is now likely to get better with more production of the high-demand models.

Manish Raj Singhania, president, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), said that one needs to see how the demand for A-segment (entry-level) cars goes during the festive season. A significant portion of the dealer inventory is in A-segment vehicles, which have not seen traction, but dealers expect better demand during the festivals.

He agreed that with production growth, the dispatches of vehicles from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have improved, and wait periods have started reducing already.

Industry insiders, however, cautioned that the semiconductor situation is dynamic, and the visibility is for the next few weeks usually. However, going forward, any further shortage is not anticipated at this moment.