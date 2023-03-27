Quantum computing-based telecom network link now operational: Vaishnaw



Speaking at the first international quantum enclave, Vaishnaw said the quantum communication link is now operational between Sanchar Bhawan and National Informatics Centre office located in CGO Complex in the national capital. India's first quantum computing-based telecom network link is now operational in the national capital, the Union Minister for Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Monday.



At another event, the minister said there could be a big announcement on a conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool within a few weeks. "The first quantum secure communication link between Sanchar Bhawan and NIC, CGO complex is now operational," the minister said. He invited ethical hackers to a hackathon to break the encryption with Rs 10 lakh prize money. A quantum network transmits quantum bits (qubits) that can simultaneously take the value of zeros and ones thus making it more difficult to break end-to-end encryption.



He said while there was a time when India was only seen as a consumer of technology, today "many global developers like to have Indian startups, entrepreneurs and academicians as their partners, as technology gets developed". He emphasized that it was important for the global economy to have a trusted partner like India. When asked whether India can build something equivalent to the conversational AI tool ChatGPT, the minister said "wait for a few weeks, there will be a big announcement". However, he declined to share further details saying "Parliament is in session, so I cannot say anything..."

Also Read Deliberations on draft telecom bill being conducted: Ashwini Vaishnaw Has India figured out a way to regulate OTT communication apps? Draft Telecom Bill: What does it say, why there is controversy over it Big portion of Telecom Bill to be implemented by Trai: Ashwini Vaishnaw 12 big telcos enquired about telecom stack, says Ashwini Vaishnaw Desk bombing, loud leaving, monk mode among emerging workplace trends Indian e-grocery market to witness growth in tier 2, beyond in 2023: Report Telecom milestone: At 50 million, India has 5% of world's 5G subscribers Housing sales up 14% in Jan-Mar to 113k units across top 7 cities: Anarock Unseasonal rain slows AC sales, manufacturers expect pick-up from Apr

Vaishnaw said that the country has taken rapid strides in areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and quantum computing. "... In these two technologies, we would like to use Indian talent for developing solutions for India and for the world," he said.

