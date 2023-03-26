close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Unseasonal rain slows AC sales, manufacturers expect pick-up from Apr

The unseasonal rainfall has put a brake on the sales of residential air conditioners, which had started to pick up early this year from mid-February as the temperature was rising

Press Trust of India New Delhi
electronics, home appliances, goods, manufacturing, AC, air conditioners, coolers, heat, summer

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Follow Us

The unseasonal rainfall has put a brake on the sales of residential air conditioners, which had started to pick up early this year from mid-February as the temperature was rising.

Now, in the second half of March, sales of AC have been impacted, however, makers see it as a "temporary phenomenon" and are hopeful of reaching their targets from April onwards when heat waves would start.

Overall the AC industry, which had record sales of around 8.25 million units in 2022, expects to continue its double-digit growth journey this season also led by the prediction of harsh temperature and an elongated summer season.

Panasonic Life Solutions India said it has witnessed a minor drop in sales due to unseasonal rains.

"However, we have a long summer ahead and we are hopeful of meeting our targets if there are not too many weather disturbances like this," Panasonic Life Solutions India Business Head - Air Conditioners Group Gaurav Sah told PTI.

When asked about the impact on sales after unseasonal rains, Daikin India Chairman & Managing Director K J Jawa said: "There may be a dip in sentiments for 5-6 days. This is temporary."

"It does not make much difference. The market is bullish with lots of pent-up demand. The market is to grow over 20 per cent this year," he added.

Also Read

Gujarat CM holds review meeting on crop losses due to unseasonal rainfall

Unseasonal rain, crop losses could keep India's food inflation high

Delhi's October rainfall was three times more than August, says IMD

Delhi records second-highest rainfall of 74 mm in a day after 15 years

Delhi rainfall so far in October 2nd highest in 16 years, shows IMD data

Daikin is expecting 30 per cent volume growth this season. In the month of January and February, the primary sales was "quite heavy" this year as retailers stocked up their inventories.

Haier Appliances India President Satish NS said this sudden drop in temperature has given them ample time to align their strategic approaches.

"We expect the weather to clear up in the next few weeks and see a rising demand in the AC and refrigerator segment soon, making indoor and household cooling systems an absolute necessity," he said.

The market trends predict growth of over 30-40 per cent this year and Haier is determined to achieve growth in the AC and refrigerator segment, Satish said.

Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said there is a blip in the secondary sale but added it is a "temporary phenomenon".

"Yes, there is a blip in the secondary sale. This is for a short term," said CEAMA President Eric Braganza, adding, "We are going to have an intense summer in May. All reports have indications towards that.

Further, he said: "I am pretty sure that after next week, the temperature will start rising and sales will start again. Unless and until there is a severe disruption in April, we do not see any major concerns."

Voltas said the industry has witnessed sporadic rain in some parts of the country during the third week of March.

"While it is too early to predict the impact on the overall summer sales that typically extend up to June and July in many parts of the country, we believe the demand for cooling products will stay intact," said Voltas spokesperson.

Cooling products need to be stocked in advance by channel partners, so that they can quickly leverage the opportunities created by sudden heat waves, said the Tata Group firm.

"We expect a lot of impulsive purchases by end-users during the future course of the summer and hence it is important to keep the channel and supply chain active throughout the summer," he said.

According to reports, these unseasonal rains have also damaged the standing crop, which may increase the prices of some of the commodities. This may reduce the disposable surplus in the hands of the farmers, increasing worries about rural spending.

It may have some impact on the sales of entry-level compressor-based products, which are sold in those semi-urban/rural markets.

Topics : air conditioners | Unseasonal rains

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 11:28 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image
Premium

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Premium

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon