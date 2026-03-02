Quick commerce firms go festive with Holi-themed sections, festive offers

Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, for instance, have rolled out dedicated Holi sections on their homepages to tap into festive demand.

Under its ‘Festive Finds’ category, Blinkit is featuring products such as T-shirts, mobile pouches, gujiya moulds and colour sprays, while Swiggy, alongside similar assortments, is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on select Holi essentials.

In addition to curating a Holi section, Zepto is also allowing users to send festival greetings to one another on the mobile application itself.

In a social media post, Chandan Mendiratta, the firm’s chief brand officer, said, “You can send Holi wishes directly to someone’s Zepto homepage. Actual Holi greetings, with colours/paint/balloons delivered straight to Zepto homepage… Whatever you need to make your festivities more festive, we are just minutes away.”

BigBasket, too, is offering around 75 per cent off on items like colours/gulal, up to 67 per cent off on water guns and magic splash water balloons, Rs 200 instant-off coupons for Holi offers, combined with 10 per cent bank discounts (HDFC, ICICI, Federal), the company shared.

In addition, a Flipkart Minutes spokesperson said that in the run-up to the festival, items like women’s ethnic dresses and casual festive wear are seeing strong traction. “Holi is one of India’s most energetic and widely celebrated festivals, and early trends on Flipkart Minutes show strong festive momentum building across categories. In the lead-up to Holi, we are witnessing an increase in demand for festive essentials such as Holi combo packs, colours, party accessories, balloon decorations, sweets and assorted dry fruits, reflecting the scale of community-led celebrations this year,” the person added.

Not only qcom firms, e-commerce platforms like Amazon are also not behind.

Amazon has launched a dedicated Holi Store, featuring a range of festive essentials across fashion, beauty, toys and home décor. The platform is also offering cashback from March 1–5 on Amazon Pay UPI transactions, along with travel savings on bus, flight and hotel bookings, it said.