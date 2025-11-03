Monday, November 03, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Inviga Healthcare buys 21% stake in medical equipment maker Forus Health

The transaction underscores Inviga's commitment to supporting world-class, AI-driven diagnostic solutions conceived and built in India for global scale

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Inviga Healthcare Fund (IHF), the private equity platform founded by HCG’s B S Ajaikumar, announced in a company statement that it has acquired a 21 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based medical equipment maker Forus Health.
 
The transaction underscores Inviga’s commitment to supporting world-class, AI-driven diagnostic solutions conceived and built in India for global scale. It represents Inviga’s second major investment, following its backing of Mynvax in 2024.
 
B S Ajaikumar, founder, Inviga Healthcare Fund, and chairman, HCG, said, “Forus Health embodies the Inviga ethos: clinically strong, technologically deep, socially impactful, growth-oriented, and profitable. This investment is a testament to our confidence in India’s ability to produce world-class healthcare innovations for domestic and international markets.”
   
Forus Health’s medical devices have screened over 22 million patients across more than 75 countries. Its digital platform, integrated with AI for ocular and oculomics analysis, has enabled the delivery of comprehensive eye diagnostics to over 5 million patients worldwide, as per the company statement. Further, its latest product, 3nethra Specto, is the world’s first wearable digital refractor controlled by a smartphone, enabling remote and tele-optometry services.
 
The global burden of preventable blindness underscores the importance of scalable eye-care innovation. It is estimated that over 270 million Indians live with some form of visual impairment, a majority of which is preventable through early detection. Globally, over 2.2 billion people suffer from vision impairment or blindness, of which more than 1 billion cases are preventable or treatable.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

