Monday, November 03, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Alkem Foundation and IIT Bombay collaborate for advanced research centre

Alkem Foundation and IIT Bombay collaborate for advanced research centre

Alkem Foundation will contribute 20 to 25 per cent of its cumulative CSR obligations over seven years to this research centre

Highest domestic CTC up by 163% at IIT Bombay's first phase placements

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alkem Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Alkem Laboratories, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Monday announced their collaboration to set up an advanced research centre in India for immunotherapeutics and regenerative medicines.
 
“Under this collaboration, Alkem Foundation will fund the establishment of an Alkem Centre for Advanced Research and Development of Applied Immunotherapeutics and Regenerative Medicines within the IIT Bombay campus,” a joint statement said.
 
Alkem Foundation will contribute 20 to 25 per cent of its cumulative CSR obligations over seven years to this research centre.
 
Together, IIT Bombay and Alkem Foundation aim to create a national model for industry–academia partnerships that advance affordable, high-impact healthcare innovation and position India as a global leader in applied biotechnology.
   
“The centre would be developed to build a comprehensive ecosystem that enables innovation, research, and skill development in complex and underserved therapy areas, bridging critical gaps in infrastructure, talent, and translational capability, especially in the area of high-precision medicines,” the statement said.

Also Read

suicide

IIT-Bombay student dies by suicide after jumping from hostel building

Google

Google, IIT Bombay team up to build Indic language AI speech models

iit bombay

Smart irrigation model may help farmers cut water use by 30%: IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay suspends ties with Turkish institutes over support for Pakistan

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo parent PRISM announces new, simplified bonus plan for all shareholders

 
The centre will also serve as a training and incubation hub for clinician-scientists and biotech entrepreneurs, aiming to strengthen India’s translational research ecosystem in life sciences.
 
Madhurima Singh, executive director and chairperson of the CSR and sustainability committee at Alkem, said that despite government encouragement, only a small share of corporate CSR spending in India goes towards R&D.
 
“This partnership (with IIT Bombay) reflects our shared commitment to developing healthcare solutions by India for India and the world,” she said.
 
IIT Bombay Director Shireesh B Kedare added that the collaboration will foster clinical breakthroughs that lead to affordable therapies, reduce dependence on imports, and take us a step further in India’s journey towards self-reliance in healthcare innovation.

More From This Section

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

SC permits full reassessment of Vodafone Idea's AGR dues up to FY17

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

IndusInd Holdings completes Invesco AMC deal, becomes MF co-sponsor

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Inviga Healthcare buys 21% stake in medical equipment maker Forus Health

A container ship at the Port of Los Angeles

JNPA signs MoUs worth ₹2.2 trillion for port infra, Vadhvan port project

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

India records 999 deals worth $44.3 billion in Q3 CY25: PwC India

Topics : CSR IIT Bombay Research and development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon