Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Quick-commerce white-collar hiring jumps 21% in January: Report

Quick-commerce white-collar hiring jumps 21% in January: Report

Tier II cities are increasingly used for regional command centres, not just support roles, some other high growth cities are Nagpur, Vadodara, Surat and Trivandrum

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

White-collar hiring in the Quick-Commerce sector witnessed 21 per cent year-on-year growth in January as it is transitioning from rapid expansion to a sharper focus on profitability, predictability, and operational intelligence, a report said on Wednesday.

There is a strong demand for specialised talent in the Quick-Commerce sector, with white-collar job postings rising 21 per cent year-on-year in January, according to the foundit Insights Tracker report.

"India's quick-commerce ecosystem is moving from scale-first growth to efficiency and intelligence-led expansion. We are seeing strong demand for professionals across data analytics, product technology, and supply chain strategy, as companies focus on improving forecasting accuracy, optimising inventory movement, and strengthening customer experience. This signals a clear shift towards sustainable, tech-enabled growth for the sector," foundit VP, Marketing, Anupama Bhimrajka said.

 

While overall white-collar hiring across industries recorded a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in January, indicating continued employer confidence in strategic and high-skill roles, said the report.

The foundit Insights Tracker (fit) is a comprehensive monthly report that analyses online job posting activity conducted by foundit.in.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Judicial process itself can become punishment if misused: Supreme Court

semiconductors chipmakers

US lawmakers push for tighter curbs on China's access to chipmaking tools

Banks, Bank

Banks issue over ₹1 trillion worth of CDs in February as rates soften

Social Media

MeitY's amendments on fake content to up risks for social media platformspremium

Cashfree Payments co-founder Reeju Datta.

Cross-border biz to drive up to 15% of Cashfree's FY26 topline: Co-founderpremium

The report further revealed that Quick Commerce in India is entering a second phase of maturity, where profitability, predictability, and operational intelligence are taking precedence over pure expansion.

While delivery and dark-store roles continue to dominate overall headcount, white-collar roles are emerging as the strategic core of the sector and currently contribute 14 per cent of total quick-commerce hiring, the report added.

When it came to geographies, the report found that Bengaluru alone contributes 1 in 4 white-collar quick commerce roles, reinforcing its position as the sector's analytics and product nerve centre.

Hyderabad showcased above-average growth, driven by ops-tech and scalable planning roles.

Tier II cities are increasingly used for regional command centres, not just support roles, some other high growth cities are Nagpur, Vadodara, Surat and Trivandrum.

Roles moving to tier II are ops-heavy, analytics-enabled, and execution-critical, not purely backend, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Juspay Singapore expansion, Juspay Asia Pacific, Juspay Agoda partnership, digital payments infrastructure Singapore, Juspay international expansion, Juspay payment solutions, Juspay full-stack service, payments orchestration Asia Pacific, Juspay glo

Juspay eyes West India market, opens regional headquarter in Dubai

rare earth magnet

Kerala enters execution phase of ₹42,000 cr rare-earth corridor project

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre, IN-SPACe

IN-SPACe selects Astrome, Azista and Dhruva Space for satellite bus plan

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line set to become longest corridor with 89 km route

ai, startups, artificial

Delhi-NCR startups raise $2.9 bn in 2025; auto tech jumps: Report

Topics : Industry News BS Reads e commerce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNTA JEE Mains ResultIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance