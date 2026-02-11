Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Juspay eyes West India market, opens regional headquarter in Dubai

Juspay eyes West India market, opens regional headquarter in Dubai

Payments infrastructure unicorn Juspay opens regional headquarters at Dubai's DIFC to serve enterprise merchants, banks and financial institutions across the GCC

With the focus on the Middle East, the company’s DIFC headquarters will support engagement with existing partners and the firm plans to serve enterprise merchants, banks, and financial institutions in the region | Photo: Company website

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

Payments infrastructure unicorn Juspay is expanding into the West India as the company announced the opening of its regional headquarters in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
 
This comes at a time when the company is tapping into key global markets such as the US, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).
 
With the focus on the Middle East, the company’s DIFC headquarters will support engagement with existing partners and the firm plans to serve enterprise merchants, banks, and financial institutions in the region.
 
“As a leading global financial hub, DIFC provides a strong regulatory environment, robust infrastructure, and access to high-quality talent. Juspay plans to leverage this and work closely with regional banks, acquirers, networks, and ecosystem partners to deliver scalable and reliable payment solutions tailored for enterprises operating across global markets,” the company said in a statement.
   
The Bengaluru-based company said its payments orchestration platform and payments stack will allow enterprises to optimise costs, simplify compliance, and expand across the GCC region and the rest of the global markets.

“Juspay has been building foundational payments infrastructure for large-scale, mission-critical commerce globally for over a decade. We are excited to bring these learnings to the West India and partner with merchants, banks, networks, and the broader ecosystem to build a secure, scalable payments infrastructure that supports the region’s rapidly evolving digital economy,” said Sheetal Lalwani, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), Juspay.
 
“We are pleased to welcome Juspay to the Middle East, Africa and South Asia’s most significant fintech and financial services ecosystem. As a global leader in payment infrastructure, Juspay’s presence strengthens our growing digital economy, reinforces DIFC’s role as a catalyst for financial innovation and cements Dubai’s position as a top four global FinTech hub,” said Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority.
 
India continues to be the major market for the payments firm even as it begins to expand globally. The country drives most of its topline, with international markets contributing about 2 per cent, Lalwani had said previously.
 
Last month, the firm raised $50 million from WestBridge Capital in a Series D follow-on round that valued the Bengaluru-based digital payments company at $1.2 billion.
 
The funding was a mix of primary and secondary investments.
 
Juspay last year raised $60 million as part of the Series D round through a similar investment combination. That round was led by Kedaara Capital, with participation from existing investors including SoftBank and Accel.
 

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

