Waste to wealth: Centre eyes Rs 1,000 crore revenue from scrap disposal

The Centre is eyeing a whopping Rs 1,000 crore revenue from scrap disposal after the completion of the third edition of its 'Swacchata' campaign next month, a senior official said.

Speaking to PTI, V Srinivas, Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), said the Central government is deeply committed to institutionalising 'swachhata' (cleanliness) and minimising pendency in all its departments.

The 'special campaign 3.0', third phase of the 'Swacchata' drive, will be conducted from October 2 to 31 in all departments with a focus on outstation offices having a public interface.

"The success of the 'special campaign 2.0' was institutionalised with all ministries or departments conducting the Swachhata campaign for three hours per week throughout the year. Over 100 nodal officers implemented the campaign," said Srinivas, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Since the conduct of the 'Swacchata' campaign 2.0 in October 2022, the drive has been held at 1.37 lakh sites so far, generating Rs 520 crore from scrap items.

As many as 50 lakh files were weeded out, 172 lakh sq ft of office space freed up and 31.35 lakh public grievances cases redressed during the second phase of the cleanliness campaign, the officer said.

"It is expected that by October 31, 2023, a cumulative progress of Rs 1,000 crore can be expected from disposal of office scrap," Srinivas told PTI.

He said that another 100 lakh sq ft of office space is likely to be freed up during the month-long third phase of the campaign.

This special drive by the Centre, whose first edition was launched in October 2021, focuses on cleanliness, including the disposal of scrap and reducing pendency in government departments.

The preparatory phase of the 'special campaign 3.0' will be launched by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on September 14 at the National Media Centre here, Srinivas said.

During this preparatory phase from September 15 to 30, all departments need to identify pending references and campaign sites for cleanliness besides assessing the volume of redundant materials to be disposed of, among others, he added.

In the implementation phase from October 2 to 31, all departments will make efforts to achieve the targets identified in the preparatory phase, utilise the campaign to improve record management and document the best practices evolved during the campaign.

"Such cleanliness drives have been hugely successful. Through these campaigns, the Centre has been able to convert waste into wealth by disposal of scrap," another senior official said.

This year's special campaign is expected to bring in significant innovative practices and systemic reform for a conducive work environment, he said.

"All central government offices are expected to ensure cleanliness in their premises, including inside the office building and outside as well during and after the special cleanliness drive 3.0," the officer added.