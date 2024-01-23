Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Railway freight earnings second-highest since Covid, quantity carried grows

Nearly half the goods transported is coal; share of food grains declines

coal sector
Premium

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Railways carried more goods in December 2023 than the same time last year, making more money than any month bar one since the pandemic.

The railways made Rs 15,098 crore by carrying freight in December 2023. The number was higher only in March 2023 when it earned Rs 15,769 crore, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

While the absolute value of earnings is up, growth slowed down to 3.6 per cent in December 2023. It was the second month in a row that the growth rate declined. It was 6.6 per cent in

Also Read

Budget 2024: How India's Railway Budget has changed over the years

Railway's freight business up as it faces rising costs and competition

Tata Motors to acquire 27% stake in Freight Commerce for Rs 150 crore

Railways give thumbs up to Rs 1 trn plan to do away with waiting lists

Northern Railways set to revamp Ghaziabad railway station: Details here

Axis Bank Q3 net profit up 4% at Rs 6,071 cr, net interest income rises 9%

Meity may seek Cabinet approval for Rs 10,000 cr India AI programme

Interim Budget 2024-25: Mobile tower companies seek input tax credit

Coal production to touch 1 bn tonnes for first time: Union minister Joshi

Meity to seeks govt nod for India AI program entailing Rs 10,000 cr: MoS IT

Topics : Freight Indian Railway Indian Economy goods procurement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon