Rajasthan govt to soon come out with Clean Energy Policy 2024: CM Sharma

In the pre-summit, MoUs for investment worth Rs 6.57 trillion were exchanged with investors from the energy sector

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Sharma said that the goal would be to make Rajasthan self-reliant in the field of energy. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said the state government will soon come out with the Clean Energy Policy 2024, which will focus on non-renewable sources.

"The policy will provide a series of new incentives in the energy sector including for newer segments of renewable energy such as pump storage, green hydrogen, battery storage, bioenergy among others," he said addressing a pre-summit of the Rising Rajasthan global investment meet.

Sharma said that the goal would be to make Rajasthan self-reliant in the field of energy and meet the power demand of other states.

In the pre-summit, MoUs for investment worth Rs 6.57 trillion were exchanged with investors from the energy sector.

 

The MoUs signed on Wednesday have proposed to set up projects across various segments of the renewable energy and power generation sector, including solar, wind, green hydrogen, hybrid, pump storage, battery storage and green ammonia projects.

Sharma said that the on-ground implementation of the signed investment proposals will generate approximately 70,000 new jobs in the state.

Inviting investors to make Rajasthan atmanirbhar in the energy sector, Sharma said that the state presents a golden opportunity for investment in the renewable energy sector.

"The state hosts the world's largest solar park with a capacity of 2,245 MW, gets over 325 days of sunshine and presents limitless opportunities in the solar and wind energy sector. We are aiming to make Rajasthan an energy-surplus state that not only meets the demand of the state but also meets the demands of other states and countries in the region," he said.

State energy minister Heeralal Nagar said the government is committed to working towards expeditious on-ground implementation of the investment MoUs through comprehensive monitoring and handholding of the investors.

The 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 will be held from December 9-11 in Jaipur to attract and facilitate global investment, innovation and partnerships in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan clean energy Green energy

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

