Rajasthan set to launch Semiconductor Policy 2025 to woo investors

To strengthen the state’s footing in becoming India’s next hub for semiconductor manufacturing, the Rajasthan government is set to launch the Semiconductor Policy 2025, aiming to attract global investors and create a complete semiconductor ecosystem.

“The Rajasthan Semiconductor Policy 2025 is a step toward shaping India’s technological future. Rajasthan offers what the semiconductor industry needs most is clean energy, skilled talent, strong infrastructure, and a responsive governance framework. We are ready to welcome global innovators and investors to build the next chapter of India’s semiconductor success story here in Rajasthan,” Alok Gupta, principal secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, said.

