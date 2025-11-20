Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan set to launch Semiconductor Policy 2025 to woo investors

Rajasthan set to launch Semiconductor Policy 2025 to woo investors

A senior official of the state industries department said the policy marks a major milestone in the state's journey toward becoming India's next hub for semiconductor manufacturing

semiconductor, chip
premium

Rajasthan unveils its Semiconductor Policy 2025 to woo global investors, leveraging clean energy, strong infrastructure and skilled talent to build a full chip-manufacturing ecosystem.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To strengthen the state’s footing in becoming India’s next hub for semiconductor manufacturing, the Rajasthan government is set to launch the Semiconductor Policy 2025, aiming to attract global investors and create a complete semiconductor ecosystem.
 
“The Rajasthan Semiconductor Policy 2025 is a step toward shaping India’s technological future. Rajasthan offers what the semiconductor industry needs most is clean energy, skilled talent, strong infrastructure, and a responsive governance framework. We are ready to welcome global innovators and investors to build the next chapter of India’s semiconductor success story here in Rajasthan,” Alok Gupta, principal secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, said. 
Gupta
Topics : semiconductor rajasthan Rajasthan government
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon