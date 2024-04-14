Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Real estate firms may report strong Q4 with some moderation in pre-sales

Motilal Oswal projected that among all companies, Godrej Properties, Mahindra Lifespaces, and Prestige Estates are expected to report the strongest year-on-year booking growth

Real estate
Premium

Representative image

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading real estate companies are expected to report a 9 to 19.2 per cent growth in revenue for the fourth quarter ended December, driven by continued demand and timely completion of projects.

Motilal Oswal expects pre-sales to moderate due to a lack of new launches. The brokerage firm anticipates its coverage universe to report pre-sales of Rs 25,000 crore, up four per cent year-on-year but down 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q4 FY24. The cumulative bookings for FY24 are expected to be at Rs 90,700 crore, up 33 per cent year-on-year, versus the initial expectation of 15 to 20 per
Topics : Q4 Results Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon