JUST IN
Zomato CEO Goyal says aware of fraud at delivery agents' end, fixing it
Mahanadi Coalfields expects 13% production rise to 190 mn tonnes in FY23
Absence of immediate drivers puts Reliance Industries stock in back seat
Retailers shrug off winter chill to see double-digit growth in yr-end sales
Ather Energy plans to build new EV facility, produce 1 mn more 2-wheelers
AEL's strongest growth is ahead of us, says Gautam Adani on FPO
Ugly truth of layoffs: Firms invest huge resources to rebuild workforce
Railways looks to get up to Rs 2 trillion from freight operations in FY24
Hero Electric looks to raise nearly Rs 2,000 crore to drive expansion
Global demand concerns likely to weigh on energy markets, says RIL
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Zomato CEO Goyal says aware of fraud at delivery agents' end, fixing it
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BPCL plans to shut Bina refinery in June for a month for maintenance

The state-run refiner also plans to shut half of its 240,000 bpd Mumbai refinery in western India for three to four weeks in September-October for maintenance

Topics
BPCL | Oil refinery | India oil reserves

Reuters  |  VARANASI, India 

BPCL

By Nidhi Verma

VARANASI, India (Reuters) - India's Bharat Petroleum Corp plans to shut its 156,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Bina refinery in central India for about a month in June for maintenance, two sources familiar with the plan said.

The state-run refiner also plans to shut half of its 240,000 bpd Mumbai refinery in western India for three to four weeks in September-October for maintenance, the sources said.

BPCL's spokesperson did not respond to a Reuters' request for comments.

Sources said the details of the shutdown plan are "tentative" and dates will be finalised later.

"As of now plan is to shut Bina refinery from June 1, once Numaligarh (refinery) is back from its shutdown," one of the sources said.

Indian refiners have to shut units at refineries once every four years for maintenance and inspection.

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd plans to shut its 60,000-bpd plant in the northeast for about 40 days up to the end of April for maintenance, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Sources said the planned shutdown of units at BPCL's refineries will not lead to shortages and the company will meet its supply commitments.

 

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BPCL

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 08:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.