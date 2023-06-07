Reforms in coal, mining sector led to increased revenues: Pralhad Joshi

State revenues have improved and production of coal and other minerals increased significantly on the back of reforms taken by the government in the coal and mining sectors, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The minister made the remarks at a conference on 'Achievements of Coal and Mines Ministry' in the national capital.

"In the last 9 years of the Modi government, there have been various reforms in the whole coal and mining sector. Country is moving towards Atmanirbharta. 2014 onwards, the first-come-first-serve system was totally removed and a transparent auction regime was set in place and by that state got a huge revenue both as far coal and mining sectors are concerned," the minister for coal and mines said.

Citing examples, the minister said the revenue of Odisha from coal and other minerals increased multi-fold to Rs 50,000 crore in 2021-22, from Rs 5,000 crore in 2015-16.

The government made amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act with an objective to simplify rules to increase the participation of players in the mining sector.

In the 7th round of coal auctions, a total of 106 coal mines were put on the block, 61 blocks are partially explored and 45 mines are fully explored, he said.

As many as 95 non-coking coal mines, 10 lignite mines and one coking coal mine are being offered in the latest round of auction.

Replying to a question, the minister said the 7th round will follow more tranches as the government's aim is to increase the production of all minerals domestically.

On the coal sector, he said India achieved 47 per cent growth in production of the dry fuel during the last nine years. From 572 MT in 2013-14, the production increased to 893 in 2022-23, and the target is to produce over 1 billion tonne coal in 2022-23.

The government has launched Mission Coking Coal for exploration, enhancing production, enhancing washing capacity, and auctioning of new coking coal mines.

"It aims to enhance coking coal production from 52 million tonne (MT) in FY 2022 to 140 MT in FY 2030. Enhancing coking coal washing capacity from 23 MT in FY 2022 to 61 MT in FY 2023," he said.

India remains dependent on imports for coking coal -- mainly used in manufacturing of steel through blast furnace route.

On coal gasification, Joshi said the government has last year announced earmarking of Rs 6,000 crore for adoption of the technology where emission is comparatively less.