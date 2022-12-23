2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels

Global prices have seen wide swings in 2022 but they are ending on a strong note. The benchmark Newcastle contract is at $400 per tonne, about 145 per cent higher than December 2021. This is after hitting a record high of $457 per tonne in September, and suffering a drop to $320 per tonne in November. There’s consensus that consumption through 2023 will hit record levels due to gas shortages and uncertainties about supplies due to the Ukraine War.