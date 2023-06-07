India's green goal offers companies $500 bn opportunity, says ReNew CEO

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

India’s energy transition plans offer a $500 billion investment opportunity for companies through the end of the decade, as the nation seeks a record expansion in clean power, Sumant Sinha, Chief Executive Officer at ReNew Energy Global Plc, said.





Besides building wind and solar power projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is also seeking investments in domestic manufacturing of solar panels to make India self-reliant. The government has also embarked on a plan to make India a global hub for the production of green hydrogen to tap a market for decarbonization of hard-to-abate industries. The nation, the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has set a target to nearly triple its generation capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030. To reach that goal, the government plans to auction 50 gigawatts of wind, solar and hybrid projects every year, offering companies, such as ReNew, a massive opportunity, Sinha told Bloomberg Television in an interview Wednesday.



The government’s plan to levy import taxes on cells and modules, although a cause of “temporary disruption” in supplies, will serve the country well, positioning it as an alternative to China in solar module supplies, Sinha said. ReNew has plans to invest in the entire decarbonization chain. The company, with about 8 gigawatts of operational capacity, is among India’s top renewables producers and it’s now building a 4-gigawatt-a-year solar modules manufacturing plant that will become operational this year, Sinha said. The company is doing feasibility studies on a green hydrogen plant in Egypt and exploring other geographies for such projects.

Also Read Green hydrogen will not be limited by borders: ReNew Power Founder & CEO ReNew setting up solar cell units at Rs 2,000 cr investment in Raj, Guj Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report Sustainability must be at forefront of energy transition: ReNew Power chief Green Hydrogen Mission to help India meet net-zero targets: Experts Ford Motor issues recall notice for 125,000 vehicles that could catch fire State-owned BoM raises Rs 1,000 cr via qualified institutional placement BetterPlace partners Microsoft to empower frontline workers across Asia Allcargo Logistics arm to sell stake in logistics parks to Blackstone Maruti prices Jimny competitively at Rs 12.74 lakh to match Mahindra Thar