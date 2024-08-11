Registration tax waiver on hybrid cars to remain: UP govt to auto companies

After an intense hour-long meeting with major Indian automakers on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government made it clear that it has no plans to rescind the registration tax waiver provided to plug-in and strong hybrid cars.





However, industry sources present at the meeting highlighted that the quantum of the incentive (in this case in the form of a registration tax waiver) may be different in case of hybrids and EVs. "A complete roll back of the registration tax waiver is unlikely, the quantum of waiver for hybrids and EVs may be different. This clarity will emerge later," said a senior official of one of the OEMs present today. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to government and industry sources present at the meeting, UP Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh informed the companies that the incentives given to plug-in and strong hybrid cars are intended to replace internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, not electric cars. "A hybrid car customer will be replacing an ICE car customer," he said, according to sources.

On July 5, the UP government issued an order waiving the 8-10 per cent registration tax on strong and plug-in hybrid cars. This led to a reduction in the on-road prices of these cars by up to Rs 4 lakh. Representatives from eight companies — Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Honda, and Bajaj — attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, and Mahindra & Mahindra strongly opposed the July 5 order, arguing that the nascent electric car industry in UP, one of India's largest car markets, needs full focus and support. They expressed concerns that incentivising plug-in and strong hybrid cars at this critical juncture would severely impact the electric car segment. They also cited examples of other countries where incentives are provided exclusively to the electric car segment, sources mentioned.

On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Honda, and Bajaj supported the July 5 order, arguing that incentives should be extended to all green technologies, including plug-in and strong hybrids, as they can help the state reduce carbon emissions more quickly.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary, after confabulating with all the stakeholders, including automakers and transport department officials, underlined that the EV policy is for the promotion of both hybrid and EVs with the objective of replacing pure petrol and diesel vehicles for achieving the national emission goals.

In conclusion, it was decided and reiterated that the UP state EV policy will continue to support both Strong Hybrid and Electric vehicles.

Singh, who chaired the meeting, reminded the carmakers that every country has its own "growth stage" and "context," making it impractical to replicate tax models from other countries in India. He emphasised that the state's focus is on reducing ICE vehicles on the roads by considering all green technologies, according to sources.

He added that while the state government is committed to doing its bit, automakers should also contribute by setting up more charging stations across the state to alleviate customers' range anxiety. Range anxiety is considered one of the primary reasons affecting the sales of electric cars in India.

Singh mentioned that the state government would be more than happy to assist with land or capital subsidies if needed to set up more charging stations. He then reaffirmed that the registration tax waiver for plug-in and hybrid cars would remain in place, sources mentioned.

While hybrid car sales continue to grow, electric car sales in India have declined over the past three months. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), July saw 7,541 electric cars sold in India, a 2.92 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decrease. In June, sales dropped by 13.51 per cent Y-o-Y to 6,894 units. May recorded a 1.24 per cent Y-o-Y decline with 7,638 units sold.

As India aims to be carbon neutral by 2070, automakers are divided over the best path forward. Japanese giants like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda are pushing for tax cuts on hybrids, arguing that EVs alone cannot bear the entire burden of reducing emissions. However, carmakers like Tata Motors, Hyundai, Kia, and Mahindra & Mahindra insist that only a full commitment to EVs can truly decarbonise India's roads.

Currently, hybrid cars are subject to a GST rate of 28 per cent, while electric cars are taxed at 5 per cent. The Central government is considering the Japanese companies' proposal to reduce the GST rate on hybrids.