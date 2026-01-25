Satish Meena, founder of Datum Intelligence, believes the jump in sales this year is likely to be 20–25 per cent.

“It’s usually the first event of the year after New Year’s Eve. Unlike other sale events, neither is it linked to any set of items per se, nor is the demand organic, but it drives sales as brands present better discounts and pricing, pushing consumers to make purchases,” he added.

Among ecom platforms, Walmart-owned Flipkart noted that the company is witnessing a 20 per cent growth in sales.

Pratik Arun Shetty, vice president of growth and marketing at Flipkart, said: “Early trends indicate strong traction, and we are witnessing 20 per cent year-on-year growth in sales compared to last year’s Republic Day sale and a 2.2 times increase in demand, led by enthusiastic participation from metros and emerging Tier-II+ cities alike.”

Likewise, Saurabh Srivastava, vice president at Amazon India, said: “The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale reflects evolving customer priorities. We’re seeing the wedding season driving a two times increase in the sale of precious jewellery and homes being upgraded with premium appliances such as washer dryers, which are seeing over 10 times growth. Smartphones continue to see strong demand, with Apple, iQOO, OnePlus and Samsung clocking double-digit growth.”

Chirag Taneja, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of ecom enablement company GoKwik, too, said wellness and home kitchen segments are emerging as the most consistent performers in terms of annual expansion. Another platform, BuyBuyCart, said sales have risen from ₹23 crore last year to almost ₹50 crore.

An analysis by Unicommerce showed order volumes on ecom grew 16.9 per cent year-on-year on R-Day. It added that qcom led growth with a nearly 25 per cent year-on-year increase in order volumes, followed by brand-owned websites at 23 per cent.

For qcom platforms, it is a maiden sale event after the government asked platforms not to promise “10-minute delivery”. As a result, firms including Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Flipkart Minutes are offering various discounts and offers without riding on the 10-minute claim. These companies did not respond to email queries till the time of publishing.

Apart from grocery, fashion qcom platform Zilo said the firm is offering up to 77 per cent discounts, along with a 50 per cent offer on first orders to drive new customer acquisition. “We are strengthening our qcom promise with the launch of our third dark store, enabling South Mumbai consumers to get R-Day-ready within 60 minutes,” co-founder Bhavik Jhaveri said.

Arun Kumar, founder of another qcom fashion platform, Booon, said the firm is running a minimum 60 per cent discount across categories, and sales are growing at least 2.4 times the daily sales average in January.