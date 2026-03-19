Retailers embrace redesign, renovation as premiumisation takes centre stage

Soft lighting, white backgrounds, and minimalist interiors with natural-toned finishing are all ways brands are creating more premium spaces with cleaner aesthetics.

Earlier this month, apparel major Zara unveiled a new concept store at Mumbai’s Inorbit Mall.

Spanning more than 25,000 square feet, the store has been conceived by Zara’s Architecture Studio, and “designed to foster a welcoming yet refined atmosphere,” the company said in a release.

The interior is a sequence of expansive rooms, interconnected by portal frames, “creating open and fluid spaces that enhance circulation and natural movement,” the release added.

Meanwhile, a palette of neutral tones is complemented by natural wood in varied finishes — from darker to lighter textures — paired with black metal detailing, stainless steel and subtle ceramic accents, while the lighting design enhances spatial contrast.

“The design reflects Zara’s latest concept for global flagship stores, presenting a refreshed image and new product display areas that highlight the brand’s collections and offer a distinctive connection between the customer and the product,” the company added.

Interior decorators believe that minimalism is now the standard of refinement when it comes to design.

“Increasingly, minimalism has come to define luxury, with intentionally vacant spaces that signify careful curation, and soft lighting that amplifies a space and creates an environment of calm,” said Tanya Nagpal, a boutique interior decorator consultant based in Gurugram.

In October last year, Zara rival H&M reopened its store at DLF Mall of India in Noida in a new format that “reimagines retail through a contemporary, customer-first lens. Minimalist interiors in natural tones and the thoughtful use of daylight create a bright, inviting atmosphere while keeping the spotlight on fashion,” the brand stated at the unveiling.

For mall operators too, renovation and redesign are an important part of business.

“It is imperative that retail spaces remain contemporary with a new-age look and feel every few years. This not just makes the brands appear more relevant to the times, but they are also able to allocate resources better when they reimagine an existing space. Continuing with the same design in the same space stops attracting new customers even if the merchandise is new,” Pushpa Bector, senior executive director and business head at DLF Retail, told Business Standard.

The operator, which runs eight malls in north India, including luxury outposts The Chanakya and Emporio, has renovated and redesigned 50–60 stores in the last 18 months.

“Among other details in the agreements we sign with brands, we also have a mandatory clause defining a time period after which they should start renovating,” Bector added.

Not just design elements, these reimagined formats also use technology effectively to alleviate customer pain points — smart trial rooms, self-checkout counters, and digital screens offering styling inspiration.

Meanwhile, sensing the market's mood, post-Partition bookstore Bahrisons at Khan Market has just opened a new outpost at the Delhi high street. This space is purely for premium tomes, among which are coffee-table books that cost upwards of Rs 1 lakh.

“We saw a gap in the market and a growing need for a space like this, which we decided to address. There is a growing section of people who want such exquisite books and we have just created an avenue for them,” said proprietor Anuj Bahri.