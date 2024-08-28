RIC Gwalior: Adani Group proposes to invest Rs 3,500 cr in Madhya Pradesh

Karan Adani, managing director, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, said, "Today, I am proud to announce two more projects. The Adani Group plans to set up a 2 million-tonne cement grinding unit in Guna and a state-of-the-art propelling unit in Shivpuri.''

At the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) held in Gwalior on Wednesday, the Adani Group proposed to invest Rs 3,500 crore in the region. The group revealed plans to set up major facilities, including a cement factory in Guna, a defence system factory in Shivpuri, and a women-operated jacket factory in Badarwas.

At the conclave, the state government received investment proposals worth Rs 8,000 crore, which will create about 35,000 jobs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Addressing a press conference after the conclave, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "The state government wants equal industrial development in all areas of the state through the Regional Industry Conclave. After Ujjain and Jabalpur, the success of the Gwalior Conclave shows that we are moving towards our goal." He said that the RIC will be organised in Sagar and Rewa districts in September and October, respectively.

Karan Adani, managing director, Adani Ports and SEZ Limited, said, "Today, I am proud to announce two more projects. The Adani Group plans to set up a 2 million-tonne cement grinding unit in Guna and a state-of-the-art propelling unit in Shivpuri. These two projects will result in an investment of Rs 3,500 crore and create over 3,500 direct and indirect jobs," he said.

The Chief Minister said that discussions were held with Reliance Bio Energy vice president Vivek Taneja on the possibilities of starting renewable energy production in the ravines of Chambal. The Chief Minister assured him that the state government would provide full support to any such venture on non-agricultural land.

Other major companies that have submitted investment proposals include Elixir Industries (Rs 1,000 crore), SSG Furnishing Solutions (Rs 750 crore), Marvel Vinyl (Rs 620 crore), and Jamna Auto (Rs 532 crore).

During the conclave, the Chief Minister issued letters of intent to 120 units, which are to be allotted 268 acres of land. A total investment of Rs 1,700 crore will be made in these, which will create about 7,000 jobs. In the MSME sector, 19 units have committed to invest Rs 265 crore, which will provide employment to about 1,000 people.

A total of 4,000 delegates, including 15 international delegates, participated in the conclave. Many leaders, including Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, were present at the event.