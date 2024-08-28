Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / RBI focusing on making UPI, RuPay truly global, says governor Das

RBI focusing on making UPI, RuPay truly global, says governor Das

RBI grants license to FACE as self-regulatory org in fintech sector

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das (Photo: Reuters)

Subrata PandaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said that it has recognised the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) as a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) in the fintech sector. This recognition comes from among the three applications received to establish an SRO. Of the remaining two applications, one has been returned by the RBI with a provision for resubmission after meeting specific requirements, while the third application is still under examination.

“Through regular consultations, feedback mechanisms and policy dialogues, the SROs would facilitate open communication and enable fintechs to stay informed about regulatory expectations and priorities,” said Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI, at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The RBI had called for applications for SROs in the fintech sector and had issued a framework for SROs last year.

Das highlighted that the sustainable and orderly development of the fintech sector requires an appropriate balance between innovation and prudence. “Our endeavour is to carefully craft regulations to achieve this delicate balance, while simultaneously ensuring trust, security, accessibility, risk management, and competition,” he said.

According to Das, a preferred approach for achieving balance between innovation and prudent regulation involves self-regulation within the fintech sector.

Meanwhile, Das highlighted that based on the encouraging response received from several jurisdictions, the focus is now on making the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay truly global. He further stated that the deployment of UPI-like infrastructure in foreign jurisdictions, facilitating QR code-based payment acceptance through UPI apps at international merchant locations, and interlinking UPI with Fast Payment Systems (FPS) of other countries for cross-border remittances are on top of the RBI’s agenda.

Additionally, the governor on Wednesday proposed five policy priorities for the future of India’s financial system. They include digital financial inclusion, digital public infrastructure (DPIs), consumer protection and cybersecurity, sustainable finance, and global integration and cooperation.

More From This Section

Digital transaction

Digital transactions in India to grow threefold by 2028-29: Report

Dr Hema Bajaj, Head faculty, MBA – HR, NMIMS, Ruhie Pande, Group CHRO, Sterlite Power, Amit Das, NOVO Nordisk India, Dr Suryanarayan G Iyer, Head, Human Capital Management Cloud Solution Engineering Team, Oracle India at the BSmart HR Conclave

Skill gap widening as AI, automation advances: Experts at BSmart conclave

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

'Railways adds 14.5 km of new tracks daily': Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

spam calls trai spam fraud

Trai invites comments on regulations against spam commercial calls, texts

Cyber security, IT, Technology, Computer, Cyber Crime, Online Fraud

Indian banks spending less on cybersecurity than global peers, says BCG


Das emphasised that while significant strides have been made in expanding financial inclusion by ensuring banking access to every village within a 5 km radius or hamlet of 500 households in hilly areas, and opening 530 million Jan Dhan bank accounts, the evolving landscape demands a shift towards digital financial inclusion (DFI), i.e., promoting secure and digitally enabled financial services and products for the financially excluded and underserved population.

“… the next two decades will predominantly be about leveraging technology to deliver accessible and tailored financial services that meet diverse needs,” Das said.

On DPIs, Das said that apart from banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), the RBI is now focusing on the inclusion of other lenders like cooperative credit institutions through NABARD on the Unified Lending Interface, which the RBI is looking to launch in due course.

Earlier this week, Das had said that the RBI's ULI will transform India’s lending sector, similar to how the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) revolutionised the payments ecosystem.

As far as consumer protection and cybersecurity are concerned, Das directed banks and fintech NBFCs to adopt a customer-centric approach; implement robust security measures; offer transparent financial products; and adopt fair lending practices.

“As financial transactions increasingly migrate online, the threat landscape is expanding exponentially. Investing in state-of-the-art technologies such as AI-driven threat detection, analysis, and mitigation, along with a clear focus on improving human resource capabilities, are necessary to bolster the resilience of information systems,” the governor said.

Commenting on sustainable finance, Das highlighted that in the following two decades, fintechs will be instrumental in driving progress in transition finance, climate finance, and nature-based solutions. “By harnessing the transformative power of technology and promoting innovation in sustainable finance, India can accelerate its transition towards a resilient and low-carbon economy,” he said.

Also Read

sebi market

Sebi seeks RBI support to boost participation in corporate bond repo market

Paytm

Paytm gets govt approval for downstream investment in payments arm PPSL

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Rupee falls 2 paise to 83.95 against US dollar in early trade today

spam calls trai spam fraud

Regulators' panel brainstorm on taking action on spammers making robo calls

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance plans to raise up to $1.5 bn from overseas, says CEO

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon