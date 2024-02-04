Sensex (    %)
                        
Rooftop solar charges up electric vehicle boom in India's smaller cities

Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Kerala see more users

Sohini DasShine Jacob Mumbai/Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

The push given to rooftop solar installation in the Interim Budget ties in with its high rate of adoption in Tier-II and -III cities of India.

If original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automobile industry, government, and the solar sector are to be believed, in cities of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Kerala, 45-50 per cent of electric-vehicle (EV) users are employing rooftop power to charge their vehicles.

This is compared to the national average of 25 per cent, say industry sources. And the Interim Budget is going to be a catalyst in this transition. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 10

Rooftop solar Electric vehicles in India rajasthan Gujarat

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

