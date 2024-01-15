Sensex (    %)
                        
Sensitise airport staff to inform passengers on delays: DGCA to airlines

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that airlines should publish accurate real-time information regarding delays in their flights

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

There should also be appropriate sensitisation of the airline staff at the airports to suitably communicate with and continuously guide and inform the passengers about flight delays, according to a release

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Monday asked airlines to publish accurate real-time information regarding flight delays and appropriately sensitise staff at airports to suitably communicate with passengers amid fog-related disruptions at airports.
Against the backdrop of a significant number of flights getting delayed and cancelled and passengers facing tough times, the regulator has come out with a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that airlines should publish accurate real-time information regarding delays in their flights.
There should also be appropriate sensitisation of the airline staff at the airports to suitably communicate with and continuously guide and inform the passengers about flight delays, according to a release.
"In view of the prevalent fog season and adverse weather conditions, airlines may cancel, sufficiently in advance, such flights that are anticipated to be delayed or consequentially delayed on account of such conditions beyond a period of 3 hours with a view to obviate congestion at the airport and mitigate passenger inconvenience," DGCA said.
The SOPs have been issued in view of the "fog-induced disruptions and adverse weather conditions at various airports, including Delhi airport, causing delays, cancellations and inconvenience to passengers", an official release said.
They have been issued hours after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said all stakeholders are working round-the-clock to minimise fog-related disruptions in flight operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : airport airlines Aviation industry

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

