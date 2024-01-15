Sensex (    %)
                        
Domestic air passenger traffic grew 8.34% to 152 mn in 2023: DGCA data

Of the total domestic passenger traffic, no-frills carrier IndiGo flew 9.19 crore with a market share of 60.5 per cent, followed by full-service carrier Air India

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

India's domestic air passenger traffic grew 8.34 per cent year-on year to 15.20 crore in calendar year 2023.
The total domestic passenger volumes in the year-ended December 31, 2022 were recorded at 12.32 crore, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data released on Monday.
The domestic air passenger traffic in December 2023, however, rose 23.36 per cent at 1.37 crore, as against 1.27 crore flown by all local carriers in 2022.
Of the total domestic passenger traffic, no-frills carrier IndiGo flew 9.19 crore with a market share of 60.5 per cent, followed by full-service carrier Air India, which transported 1.47 domestic passengers and commanded 9.7 per cent market share.
Another full-service carrier Vistara, which is a joint venture between Air India and Singapore airlines had a 9.1 market share in 2023 with 1.38-crore passengers while Tata Group subsidiary airline AIX connect flew 1.08 crore passengers with a market share of 7.2 per cent, according to data.
Similarly budget carrier SpiceJet share in the total domestic passengers during 2023 stood at 5.5 cent as it transported a total of 83.90 lakh passengers in the period under review.
Akasa Air flew 62.32 lakh passengers with a market share of 4.1 per cent, DGCA data show.
Akasa Air, however, recorded the highest on-time performance from four key metro airports 'Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bangalore' as on an average 72.7 per cent of its flights took off or departed on time during 2023, according to data.
Also, the maximum number of complaints were reported against SpiceJet at 422, out of the total 712 complaints, as per the data.

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

