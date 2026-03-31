Shipbuilding cooperation to be focus of South Korean President's visit

Other than the US — a key ally of Seoul, a relationship “forged in blood” because of the 1950–53 Korean War (which Lee visited in August 2025) — the 62-year-old has paid bilateral visits only to neighbours Japan and China since being elected President of South Korea in June 2025, which underscores the importance of India-South Korea relations.

Nearly 95 per cent of India’s trade by volume and about 70 per cent by value moves through maritime routes. The Maritime India Vision 2030 aims to place India among the top 10 global shipbuilders by 2030, targeting an investment of Rs 3–3.5 lakh crore across ports, shipping, and inland waterways, backed by a recent package of Rs 69,725 crore designed to boost shipbuilding and revitalise the maritime ecosystem.

The Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, a long-term roadmap for India’s maritime resurgence involving nearly Rs 80 lakh crore in investments, targets a top-five position by 2047. The government has announced its intent to grow its commercial fleet from 1,550 to 2,500 vessels to strengthen self-reliance. In this effort, New Delhi views Seoul as a strong partner given South Korea’s advanced shipbuilding technology and experience in building “reliable and timely ships with high-quality specifications”, an official said. India is also accelerating the development of integrated shipbuilding clusters across its coastal states.

South Korea’s unique strengths in the sector include precision engineering, liquefied natural gas (LNG) expertise, and highly efficient production systems, which can accelerate India’s climb up the global shipbuilding ladder, an official said. India is currently working closely with major South Korean shipbuilders, including Hanwha Ocean and HD Hyundai. In July, HD Hyundai signed a partnership agreement with India’s state-owned Cochin Shipyard Ltd. to promote bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding, marking the first time a South Korean shipbuilder has forged a partnership with an Indian company.

As part of the proposed cooperation, New Delhi expects significant skill transfer, establishment of new shipbuilding clusters, creation of a complete supply chain ecosystem for shipbuilding, and expanded Indian participation in global order books. In return, New Delhi could offer a large shipbuilding market, skilled manpower, and cost competitiveness that complements South Korea’s technological edge, even as it faces stiff competition from China in the sector. Setting up a joint technology centre is being discussed. The government is moving to ease challenges that foreign shipbuilders could face when entering the Indian market, such as long project cycles and initial infrastructure adjustments. The Rs 69,725 crore package that the government announced in September to revitalise India’s shipbuilding and maritime sector and to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity would help create a stronger foundation for collaboration with South Korean companies, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited South Korea in May 2015 when the two countries elevated their ties to ‘Special Strategic Partnership’, and in February 2019. President Lee and PM Modi met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 17, 2025, and on the margins of the G20 Summit on November 22 in South Africa. In 2025, chief ministers of Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab visited Seoul to promote investment in their respective states.

Bilateral trade between the two countries for January to October 2025 was $21.5 billion, with India’s import volume being $16 billion. Bilateral trade in 2022 had reached a record level of $27.8 billion. The two countries are looking at increasing their bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.

South Korea is the 15th largest foreign direct investment (FDI) investor in India. There are 600 large and small Korean firms operating in India. Six Korean banks have a total of 18 branches in India. These include KEB Hana, Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, and IBK. India and South Korea have also strengthened their defence cooperation in recent years.

In South Korea, Lee has earned a reputation during his mayoral stints for funding welfare not through debt-driven spending but by implementing a fiscal and administrative austerity programme, which involved moving his own office to a lower floor of the city hall and cutting administrative perks to prioritise debt repayment. He funded flagship welfare schemes, such as the Basic Income Policy and Youth Dividend, by cutting administrative waste and eliminating leakage in the city budget. Following the 2025 election, his administration implemented a universal stimulus of 250,000 won ($185) per citizen, issued in local currency, and usable only at neighbourhood businesses and traditional markets.

Lee spent his childhood in poverty, working as a factory labourer. He bonded over this shared experience with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva when the two met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, and when Lula visited Seoul in February. During his visit to Japan earlier this year, Lee and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae concluded their summit meeting by joining an impromptu drum performance, despite tensions between the two countries.